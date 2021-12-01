Cyber Week 2021: SkinStore Holiday Edit is $110 (save $40)

Cyber Week sales are still going strong, and one I'd like to highlight is SkinStore's Holiday Edit for $110 (save $40). This skin care kit includes 12 items, some of which are full-size, making it a nice gift option as the holidays approach.
So, what's in the bundle? There are collagen products to help with hydration and anti-aging, serums to reduce puffiness and brighten the skin, and more. Here's just a few products in this set:
- PCA Skin Collagen Hydrator: $38
- EltaMD Skin Recovery Serum: $56
- U Beauty Resurfacing Compound: $59
- Verso Super Eye Serum: $56
- Neom Perfect Night's Sleep and Hand balm: $8
What's wonderful about this kit is that buying everything at once saves you a lot of money compared to buying products separately, since many of these products are already half the price of this set. If you're looking for something a bit cheaper, check out SkinStore's Selects Limited Edition Collection for $78 instead.
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.