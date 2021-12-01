Biggest tech fails of 2021 COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers blocked COVID variants: omicron vs. delta YouTube's 10 most-viewed videos uploaded in 2021 Spotify Wrapped 2021 arrives PS5 restock tracker
Cyber Week 2021: SkinStore Holiday Edit is $110 (save $40)

This skin care kit is packed full of top brands like Elemis, 111Skin, Wander Beauty and more.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Cyber Week sales are still going strong, and one I'd like to highlight is SkinStore's Holiday Edit for $110 (save $40). This skin care kit includes 12 items, some of which are full-size, making it a nice gift option as the holidays approach.

So, what's in the bundle? There are collagen products to help with hydration and anti-aging, serums to reduce puffiness and brighten the skin, and more. Here's just a few products in this set: 

What's wonderful about this kit is that buying everything at once saves you a lot of money compared to buying products separately, since many of these products are already half the price of this set. If you're looking for something a bit cheaper, check out SkinStore's Selects Limited Edition Collection for $78 instead. 

