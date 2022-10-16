Curology Is the Only Skin Care Product You'll Ever Need

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

From firsthand experience, I know finding the right facial skin care product can be incredibly daunting. Curology cuts out all of the fluff and keeps things as simple as possible with a customized formula made specifically for your face. No matter if you've been fighting acne, dealing with wrinkles or managing dry or oily skin, Curology has you covered. After filling out the application form, a personal dermatologist will curate a formula based precisely on your needs. And if for any reason you're dissatisfied with the results, you can work with Curology to tweak the formula or get your money back.

Why it's a great gift: Nothing makes you more confident than knowing you look good, and having a clear face on a daily basis will definitely help that. If you have any close friends or family who've been struggling to find that feeling, then Curology would absolutely be at the top of my suggestion list. And don't worry if they don't have much experience with skin care products because Curology keeps things quick and easy. You simply spread the product evenly throughout your face every night before going bed, and that's it! I've been using Curology for the past three years, and ever since my first bottle, I haven't needed to look anywhere else.

What you'll pay: This might be the best part -- the first bottle is free (besides the $4.95 shipping and handling). Curology currently doesn't offer gift cards, but you can have your giftee fill out their formula customization online and then cover the charges on their second bottle -- because just like me, I'm sure they'll fall in love with the first. After the free trial, bottles are then shipped out on a bimonthly basis, each costing $40.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.