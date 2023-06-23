Choosing New Glasses Is Hard. Here's How to Pick the Right Frames for Your Face

Picking your next pair of glasses doesn't have to be overwhelming.
Your glasses prescription expires every one to two years, which means you frequently get the chance to update not only your prescription, but your whole look. As Seinfeld famously said, choosing new glasses is like selecting a new face.
As such, you'll want to consider factors like your face shape, skin tone, lifestyle and personality to ensure your new glasses complement you. Luckily for you, our guide tackles how to pick the perfect pair.
Your face shape should be a vital factor in determining the style of frames you buy. After all, selecting the right pair enhances your facial features. Now, how do you determine the shape of your face? Your cheekbones, forehead width and jawline length compose your facial shape. Here are the main characteristics of different face shapes, celebrities who share them and which frames are big no-nos to buy.
Round faces tend to be more symmetrical in nature -- evidenced by your face having relatively equal length and width. Your jawline or chin might also possess a round appearance. There won't be any hard angles, and the cheekbones won't be the center of attention.
Oval faces are longer than they are wide. You'll notice other distinguishing features like a rounded chin and jawline and a wider forehead. With a longer face and rounded features, it naturally forms an oval.
How does a face make a heart shape? Start with a prominent, wider forehead. Then, as your eyes trace down, you'll notice plusher cheekbones, with the angles becoming sharper, finishing with a pointed chin -- similar to the bottom of a heart.
The jawline is the focal point of a square face, as it will have sharper angles than other facial elements. Moving up from the jawline, you'll notice it shares the same width as your cheekbones and forehead, creating a symmetric, square appearance.
Your cheekbones will be the most prominent feature of a diamond-shaped face. Your forehead and jawline are smaller, allowing the cheeks to take center stage. Because they are somewhat similar in shape, the one differentiating factor between heart-shaped and diamond faces is the width of your forehead. Heart-shaped faces tend to have wider foreheads than diamond-shaped ones possess.
As part of your new look, your facial angles are one of the more influential aspects.
Skin tone also plays a prominent role in the kind of the frames you select. Since you want to establish continuity in face shape, you'll need to choose a frame that's similar in color to your skin tone. Here are some tips to help you achieve this look:
Skin tones of bronze, yellow, or golden invoke feelings of warmth.
Blue and pink skin tones indicate a cool complexion.
Once you determine your face's shape, you'll want to decide which frame complements it the best. Here are the best fits for each type:
Round face: Aim for rectangular frames with bold angular lines. In turn, these can make your features look sharper.
Oval face: Oval faces are more versatile. Wide frames with a strong bridge enhance your facial features.
Heart-shaped face: Find frames that toe the line between balancing a narrow chin and a larger forehead for a more symmetrical look. Frames with bottom-heavy lines and are slightly wider than your forehead will also help you achieve this.
Square face: Rounder frames soften the angles of the face. If paired with a lens that is slightly wider than your cheekbones, you'll create more symmetry in the face.
Diamond face: Cat-eye and oval eyeglasses enhance your cheekbones.
Your glasses should also be practical for your daily activities. You might want a pair for gaming, long work days in front of an eye-searing screen or reading to reduce eye fatigue. And if you're active, having flexible frames that won't break when bent is a perfect match.
Ultimately, your frames should display your personality and style. You might want a fun, flirty pair for the weekends out with friends. And a more refined yet cute pair for the office -- it's fun but also signifies you mean business. While you can keep the considerations of this guide in mind, there are no rules. If the frame and color make you happy and confident, that's all that matters.