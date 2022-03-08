Choose Up to 3 Sephora Skin Care Trial Sizes With a $75 Purchase

Sephora

Sephora's latest promotion rewards customers who spend more. This is a great deal if you've been waiting for a reason to shop for new Sephora products. This offer comes in three tiers when you use offer code MORESKIN. With a , you'll get one free trial size product. For $50, you receive two trial sizes. And for $75, you receive three. And, if you use the code FREESHIP you'll get free shipping, too.

Once you get to your cart, you'll see sample sizes of products, but these are not the products you get. When you add in the offer code, you'll have options to choose between one to four trial-size products: , , and . The sale covers a bunch of new beauty items from top brands, including Pattern Beauty, Saint Jane and The Ordinary, which will help you moisturize, maintain and improve your skin and hair.

There is also a yearlong 2022 deal where Sephora is giving a free gift to you on if you're a Beauty Insider (also free to join). Products from Laura Mercier, Amika, Tatcha and Olaplex are available should you choose. Be sure to check that out when you're celebrating your birthday this year.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.