Can You Level Up Your Play With Gaming Glasses? Here's How They Work

Playing video games continues to be a popular recreational activity for many Americans. A 2023 Entertainment Software Association report notes that 65% of Americans play games. If you're an avid gamer, you know the strain your eyes encounter the longer you stare at a screen; this is where gaming glasses come in handy.

Gaming glasses use a lens to reduce eye strain. Wearing these glasses can reduce eye fatigue, headaches and more. If you're new to gaming glasses, our guide can help you understand how they work. We'll also cover benefits and tips when you're ready to buy a pair.

What are gaming glasses?

Gaming glasses benefit anyone who spends ample time in front of screens due to work and other engagements. On average, people sit in front of computer screens at least seven hours a day. Adding gaming on top of that makes you more susceptible to eye strain.

Gaming glasses work to reduce eye strain while improving eye focus. You can find these at retail stores like Best Buy, online glassware retailers, and Amazon. Before buying a pair, speak with your ophthalmologist, who can consider your eye condition before suggesting a pair.

Gaming glasses come in many shapes and styles. They're also compatible with gaming and computer headsets, allowing you to work and play while your eyes experience less glare.

MoMo Productions/Getty Images

How do gaming glasses work?

Gaming glasses offer multiple features, such as:

Blue light filtering technology

Anytime you're staring at a computer, TV screen or phone, your eyes come into contact with blue light. Gaming glasses lower your exposure to blue light by filtering it away from your eyes.

Anti-glare coating

Gaming in darker environments could result in you seeing more glare. Gaming glasses help correct this by having more light pass through your lens instead of bouncing off it. In turn, you won't have to worry about seeing reflections on the back or front surfaces of your lenses.

Improved clarity and color contrast

The level of detail in video games is almost unreal now. Wearing gaming glasses may improve gameplay as it allows you to focus more on the minute details of the game you're playing.

Potential benefits of wearing gaming glasses

Besides reducing eye strain, gaming glasses may improve your sleep quality. When your eyes experience blue light, it can make your brain think it's daytime. When this happens, your brain slows melatonin production. Melatonin is a hormone your brain produces to help regulate your sleep cycles. Having lower melatonin production might make you feel wide awake later at night, resulting in an inability to fall asleep.

You may also experience improved clarity and focus with gaming glasses. Because your eyes don't have to contend with blue light, they can focus more on the game. It allows you to immerse yourself in the environment, find hidden clues, and more.

How much do gaming glasses cost?

Gaming glasses can run you from less than $10 for an inexpensive pair to more than $150. For lower-priced glasses, you'll receive features like blue light reduction, flexible frames and UV protection with some models. The higher-end models include a more contemporary style of frames. They might also absorb more blue light, have adjustable nose pads for maximum comfort during prolonged use and have a flexible design. The flexibility makes them more likely to fit many face shapes.

Can I get prescription gaming glasses?

Yes, you can speak with your ophthalmologist about receiving a prescription for your gaming glasses. You should also check with your insurance company, as some will cover a portion of the costs of blue-light-blocking glasses.

Tips for choosing the right gaming glasses

Hispanolistic/Getty Images

When you're ready to buy gaming glasses, here are a few things to do: