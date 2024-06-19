Can You Level Up Your Play With Gaming Glasses? Here's How They Work
Staring at a screen for hours at a time can strain your eyes. Gaming glasses can help you minimize the effects.
Playing video games continues to be a popular recreational activity for many Americans. A 2023 Entertainment Software Association report notes that 65% of Americans play games. If you're an avid gamer, you know the strain your eyes encounter the longer you stare at a screen; this is where gaming glasses come in handy.
Gaming glasses use a lens to reduce eye strain. Wearing these glasses can reduce eye fatigue, headaches and more. If you're new to gaming glasses, our guide can help you understand how they work. We'll also cover benefits and tips when you're ready to buy a pair.
What are gaming glasses?
Gaming glasses benefit anyone who spends ample time in front of screens due to work and other engagements. On average, people sit in front of computer screens at least seven hours a day. Adding gaming on top of that makes you more susceptible to eye strain.
Gaming glasses work to reduce eye strain while improving eye focus. You can find these at retail stores like Best Buy, online glassware retailers, and Amazon. Before buying a pair, speak with your ophthalmologist, who can consider your eye condition before suggesting a pair.
Gaming glasses come in many shapes and styles. They're also compatible with gaming and computer headsets, allowing you to work and play while your eyes experience less glare.
How do gaming glasses work?
Gaming glasses offer multiple features, such as:
Blue light filtering technology
Anytime you're staring at a computer, TV screen or phone, your eyes come into contact with blue light. Gaming glasses lower your exposure to blue light by filtering it away from your eyes.
Anti-glare coating
Gaming in darker environments could result in you seeing more glare. Gaming glasses help correct this by having more light pass through your lens instead of bouncing off it. In turn, you won't have to worry about seeing reflections on the back or front surfaces of your lenses.
Improved clarity and color contrast
The level of detail in video games is almost unreal now. Wearing gaming glasses may improve gameplay as it allows you to focus more on the minute details of the game you're playing.
Potential benefits of wearing gaming glasses
Besides reducing eye strain, gaming glasses may improve your sleep quality. When your eyes experience blue light, it can make your brain think it's daytime. When this happens, your brain slows melatonin production. Melatonin is a hormone your brain produces to help regulate your sleep cycles. Having lower melatonin production might make you feel wide awake later at night, resulting in an inability to fall asleep.
You may also experience improved clarity and focus with gaming glasses. Because your eyes don't have to contend with blue light, they can focus more on the game. It allows you to immerse yourself in the environment, find hidden clues, and more.
How much do gaming glasses cost?
Gaming glasses can run you from less than $10 for an inexpensive pair to more than $150. For lower-priced glasses, you'll receive features like blue light reduction, flexible frames and UV protection with some models. The higher-end models include a more contemporary style of frames. They might also absorb more blue light, have adjustable nose pads for maximum comfort during prolonged use and have a flexible design. The flexibility makes them more likely to fit many face shapes.
Can I get prescription gaming glasses?
Yes, you can speak with your ophthalmologist about receiving a prescription for your gaming glasses. You should also check with your insurance company, as some will cover a portion of the costs of blue-light-blocking glasses.
Tips for choosing the right gaming glasses
When you're ready to buy gaming glasses, here are a few things to do:
Consult with your eye doctor: They know your eyes better than anyone and can recommend pairs that work best for your vision. In some cases, they might be able to prescribe some for you. If you receive a prescription, be sure to shop around at online glasses retailers to find the best ones for you.
Consider the fit: Ideally, you'll want to try on several pairs of gaming glasses before deciding on one. It's also helpful to try tasks you'll wear them for before buying. Bring a handheld gaming console or phone to see how the glasses impact your vision.
Check your blue light filtering levels: Blue light glasses have different classifications based on the blue light percentages they filter. Clear glasses block 50%, while yellow blocks 45% to 75% of blue light ranging from 400 to 495 nm. Amber and orange glasses block 100% of blue light. Red-graded glasses block 100% of blue and green light.
Research users' experiences: Once you find a pair you like, research the glasses. See users' experiences with how the glasses filter out blue light, lens quality, durability and frame comfort. Doing this research ahead of time can give you the confidence you've chosen the right fit for your eyes.
Take breaks: After buying your pair, you want to adopt best practices to be kind to your eyes. Incorporate the 20-20-20 rule when you work or play. With this rule, you'll want to look away from the screen once every 20 minutes for at least 20 seconds. Next, focus on an object 20 feet away or more. It allows your eyes a much-needed break.