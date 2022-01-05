Calling all Beauty Insiders: Get your 2022 birthday gift from Sephora, plus additional beauty deals now

Sephora

Happy birthday! Your birthday isn't here yet? No worries, because when it does come around this year, Sephora has you covered with .

What does it cost to become a Beauty Insider member? Nothing, it's free to sign up. Plus, your 2022 beauty gift is also free as well. How does that sound for an epic deal?

The core gift options feature hair care, skin care and makeup mini sets from the likes of Laura Mercier, Tatcha, Amika, NARS and Olaplex. The only other thing you'll need to know is that if you're interested in getting the NARS mini set, it's only available at Kohl's, while Laura Mercier is available at Sephora. Here are the gifts you can get from each of these brands:

Laura Mercier: Translucent Loose Setting Powder and Caviar Stick Eyeshadow in Strapless (Sephora Exclusive Shade)

Tatcha: The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser, The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer and The Liquid Silk Canvas Featherweight Protective Primer

Amika: Perk Up Dry Shampoo, Soulfood Nourishing Mask and Flash Instant Shine Mask

Olaplex (The first online rotating gift available only on Sephora.com): No. 3 Hair Perfector and No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask



While you're waiting for your birthday to arrive, Sephora has four offers for you to take advantage of right now. Today is the last day to pick up something during the . Other Beauty Insider deals include:

A week of Lancôme samples when you spend $35 and use the offer code TRISERUM .

. One free trial size gift bag with a using the offer code OMGSAMPLES .

. from now until Jan. 17 (deals swap every day).

