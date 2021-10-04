Buy three Bath and Body Works products and get one free

Bath and Body Works

As we settle into autumn this year, I can't be help but be reminded of all the incredible things to do during this time of year -- apple picking, visiting pumpkin patches and watching leaves change color. With these activities come all of the great smells that accompany them -- and now you can bring those scents home with this .

This deal allows you to mix and match any combination of body butter, cream, lotion, oil and foot care products. Once you choose three products, you'll get the lowest priced item for free. If apple, pumpkin and strawberry scented body care doesn't excite you, there are many other options available. Whether you're looking to do some early Christmas shopping, or you're just someone who loves to try new scents, this deal is for you. And if hand care and lip care is more your thing, don't fret, you can always pick up a few products during and have a whole lineup for your next pamper day at home.

