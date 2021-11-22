Buy an Ultra Repair Cream from First Aid Beauty and get one free

First Aid Beauty

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

I tried numerous First Aid Beauty products, and it couldn't have come at a better time, since I was experiencing a huge hormonal breakout. This happens to me quite regularly, and it's extremely inconvenient. For a day or two, my skin will be red, itchy and exceedingly sensitive, and it doesn't look good. But I can speak to the fact that using First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream saved my skin!

You can now get your hands on not one, but two , with no promo code needed.

The original Ultra Repair Cream is unscented, however additional scents such as vanilla, pear, plum and others are available. This cream targets wrinkles, redness and eczema and is ideal for people with dry or normal skin. The , and were some of the other products I tried.

While I believe that a combination of all of First Aid Beauty's products contributed to my overall success in calming my skin, the Ultra Repair Cream is a lifesaver because I haven't had a major breakout since using it. And it keeps my skin moisturized, which is especially important in this changing weather.

Try First Aid Beauty if you want something that doesn't leave you oily and is effective for the most sensitive skin out there. Take advantage of this offer while it lasts.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.