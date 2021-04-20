Times have certainly changed: You no longer need to pick up your own takeout (many thanks to Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash). No need to travel to the grocery store to buy food and necessities (hey, Instacart). And you don't even need to visit the eye doctor to check your eyeglasses prescription.

The list goes on: You needn't drive to meet with a therapist or go to a doctor's office to get a diagnosis from a physician. So it shouldn't surprise you that going to the pharmacist is no longer a necessary prerequisite to acquiring birth control.

Nope, you can get birth control (among other female reproductive-related items) delivered to your doorstep for free. In most cases, you can get the birth control prescription online, too. And there's no shortage of companies that provide these birth control delivery services.

This article covers basic information about these birth control delivery services, but make sure to do your research so you don't run into any hidden fees or other surprises. For example, some companies have additional age restrictions or aren't available in all states. Additionally, some companies don't actually prescribe -- you must transfer an existing prescription to use their service.

That said, there's probably something out there that will work for you. If you're interested in ordering online birth control and getting it delivered to your home, check out these 14 companies that offer just that.

Alpha Medical Consultation fee: $15

Accepts most health insurance.

Without insurance, pills start at $15 per month.

Offers free home delivery and pharmacy pickup.

Blink Health Consultation fee: $5, includes free or discounted first month of pills.

Or transfer an existing prescription to get Blink Heatlh's low prices.

No insurance plan required.

Offers free shipping or pharmacy pickup.

Hers Free initial consultation

Plans start at $12 per month.

Does not accept insurance.

Home delivery only

HeyDoctor by GoodRx $19 per month flat subscription price

No insurance needed

Offers home delivery and pharmacy pickup.

Lemonaid Health Consultation fee: $25 (no fee for returning patients)

Accepts insurance.

Without insurance, pills start at $15 per pack.

Home delivery every three months (three packs at a time)

Nurx Consultation fee: $15

Choose from oral contraceptive, patch, ring or shot.

Accepts insurance.

Without insurance, pills start at $15 per pack.

Offers free home delivery and pharmacy pickup.

Pandia Health Consultation fee: $20

Offers prescription transfers for active prescriptions.

Accepts insurance.

Without insurance, pills start at $15 per pack.

Offers home delivery only.

The Pill Club Consultation fee: $15 (free with most insurance)

Accepts insurance.

Without insurance, pills start at $9 per pack.

Home delivery and pharmacy pickup

Planned Parenthood Consultation fee: Free for mail-order birth control, $15 to $25 if you want to pick it up at a local pharmacy.

Accepts insurance.

Medication prices vary based on insurance, prescription and location but start at $15 per pack.

PlushCare Consultation fee: Free with most insurance, $99 without

Medication prices vary based on insurance, contraceptive method and prescription.

Also offers the patch, shot, ring, implants and IUDs (costs vary).

Pharmacy pickup and home delivery

Prjkt Ruby Free consultation

Does not accept insurance.

Flat rate of $20 per month for pills.

Home delivery only

Simple Health Consultation fee: $20

Accepts insurance

Without insurance, pills start at $15 per pill pack.

Also offers birth control ring and patch.

Home delivery only

Twentyeight Health Consultation fee: $20, free with insurance

Pills are free with insurance.

Without insurance, pills start at $18 per month.

Also offers ring, patch and shot.

Home delivery only

Virtuwell Consultation fee: $59 without insurance, less depending on insurance coverage

Pill prices vary based on insurance and prescription.

Also offers patch and vaginal ring.

Pharmacy pickup only

Wisp Consultation fee: $0, even without insurance

Pills start at $5 per pill pack.

No insurance needed.

Home delivery only

Who should buy birth control online?

Anyone who is generally healthy and needs contraception can safely buy birth control using a birth control delivery service. Telemedicine companies use qualified health care professionals to prescribe hormonal contraception, or you can simply transfer an existing prescription you received from an in-person doctor visit.

You shouldn't replace your annual visit to the gynecologist, or even your primary care doctor, with telemedicine services. Telemedicine screenings for birth control can't catch signs of cervical cancer, reproductive health issues or other health complications, so it's still important to get in-person patient check-ups to make sure you're healthy.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.