Giving the gift of skincare is always in good taste, but it's especially thoughtful amid the stresses of the pandemic. Since the last two years have prevented many of us from going out and getting pampered, a spa day is more important than ever. With all of the skincare tools and products available, creating a luxurious spa experience at home has never been easier.

No matter what your gift recipient needs, there is always a product or two that can assist them in getting their skin in tip-top shape. Our top picks include popular and essential skincare products for all skin types that are also very giftable.

Sephora/Nuface Microcurrent devices use gentle electrical signals to stimulate the skin and facial muscles to help the skin and face appear tighter and more lifted. The microcurrents are said to increase ATP production in skin, which is what stimulates collagen and elastin. The NuFace Mini is a favorite among beauty editors, meaning even your most discerning beauty-obsessed friend or family member will be impressed. The device is designed to help target wrinkles and fine lines, and improve dull skin tone. At $209, it's not exactly cheap, but less expensive than many one-time spa treatment sessions and cosmetic procedures.

Rosen Skincare There's nothing more bothersome than having dark spots on your face. This scar routine kit from Rosen Skincare is just what you need for flawless skin. This set includes a cleanser, toner, brightening serum and moisturizer that saves you $14 when purchased all at once while it works to fight old scars and new ones.



Excess melanin production is responsible for dark spots (sun exposure is a main culprit), and this skincare package employs gentle exfoliants to treat the skin's surface and aid in the healing process. The Super Smoothie Cleanser is formulated with fruit powders as antioxidants and antibacterials to smooth the skin. The Tropics Toner has kojic and hyaluronic acids for exfoliating and hydration, while the Bright Citrus Serum and Tropics Moisturizer fades dark spots and scar fading.

Sephora The popular Clarisonic cleansing brush is no more, so you (and your friends) might be on the market for a new cleansing brush. Foreo's model is not your average battery-powered brush -- it's a smart brush that also acts as a facial massager. The brush technology can "read" your skin's condition to look for any issues (for instance, lack of moisture) and make recommendations for your skincare routine via a paired app. The app also tells you how much time you should spend focusing on each area of your face while you cleanse and remove makeup, based on the assessment.

Amazon These are fantastic facial masks for brightening your skin tone, combating dark spots, dark eye circles and puffiness. Each mask is loaded with antiaging antioxidants and has distinct skin-balancing qualities. The aroma of these face masks are quite pleasant and when you use them, they can leave anyone's face feeling revitalized. There are six different types of masks here -- tea tree, honey, avocado, pomegranate, charcoal and cucumber; you get two masks per "flavor."

Sephora This device is a great skincare gift from from Dermaflash that helps you unclog your pores with an extraction tool, and then flip modes to infuse a face serum or moisturizer. The infusion process is designed to help products penetrate the skin deeper than rubbing serums and creams into the skin surface (where your expensive lotions can also seep into your fingertips rather than your face). One of my favorite facials is the hydrafacial, which involves a fancy device that extracts oil, dead skin cells and dirt from your skin, then infuses it with serums. This tool reminds me of that same experience, except it's much less expensive and you can do it at home. Even with many spas reopened, this tool can help keep up skincare treatments between facials.

Amazon This skincare kit reduces fine lines and moisturizes the skin while fighting wrinkles and slowing aging. Each product is all about retaining moisture and increasing skin suppleness. Each step serves a specific purpose: the first is hydration, followed by moisturizing and brightening, then skin firming, and finally hydrating and nourishing to seal everything in. This Korean skincare kit has high-quality ingredients, and a little goes a long way toward improving your skin.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.