Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Wellness Personal Care

24 Beauty Tools to Gift in 2022

There's more to these beauty tools than meets the eye.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

You can't go wrong by giving the gift of self care and relaxation to those you care about. When shopping for someone else, it can be difficult to find the right hair care, skin care and makeup products since they're often tailored to specific needs. But luckily, beauty tools are pretty much universal, which makes them a great gift for your beauty-obsessed friends and family members this holiday season.

We've rounded up the best beauty tools that you can use from the comfort of your home and with minimal fuss. Whether your loved ones want glowing skin, an at-home blowout or a silky shave, there's an innovative tool to help them achieve their beauty goals. And those of you who enjoy beauty products can pick up a few items for yourself.

Read moreBest Makeup Storage Organizers for 2022

Best skin care beauty tools
Therabody

TheraFace Pro

Love getting facials but want to save money? Use the TheraFace Pro instead to give you tightened skin as well as an amazing massage. Plus, you can use the red and blue light settings to reduce wrinkles and acne. This facial tool has it all. I've personally tried the TheraFace Pro myself. While it will take some time to see long-term results, it's definitely going to reduce my time at the spa.

$399 at Therabody

Best makeup tools
Amazon

Neeyer makeup brush cleaner

Clean and dry brushes in no time

Many beauty lovers collect a huge brush collection, but not all brushes are easy to clean and dry. We all know that having a good brush helps with makeup application, but that all goes down the drain if your brush is dirty -- dirty brushes harbor bacteria. A makeup cleaner like this one eliminates the problem by cleaning your brush in about 10 minutes.

$20 at Amazon

Best hair care tools
Amazon

Revlon One-Step hair dryer & styler

Get shiny hair and blow-out beauty

Here's a Revlon product that can't be ignored. It can be used on any hair type, but for curly hair, this hair dryer can take tight coils and get them stretched in no time. This tool has three different heating settings, but if you have curly type 3 (curly) or type 4 (coily) hair, it's recommended to use heat protectant and the lowest setting to avoid heat damage.

$37 at Amazon

Best body care tools
Amazon

Remington electric shaver

Get hairless, smoother skin

Not everyone enjoys going to the spa and having their hair waxed or lasered away. It helps to have something you can use to remove hair from delicate areas at your own speed. This shaver is able to give you smoother skin, but it's even better for touch-ups.

$42 at Amazon

Find The Perfect Gift

AllUnder $10Under $20Under $50Under $100Under $250
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgamingfoodiesromanticjewelryhomekids
107 results
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Bokksu Japanese snack box
See at Amazon
State cashmere blanket throw blanket
See at Amazon
HyperChiller
See at Amazon
Nixplay smart digital photo frame
$20 at CB2
Online cooking classes
See at Online Cooking School
Washable Silk Tee & Shorts
See at Quince
Ouai Chill Pill Bath Bombs
See at Ulta
60 Hour Candle
See at TheraBox
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
See at Dyson
Mint & Lily Mama necklace
See at Mint & Lily
Sephora gift card
See at Sephora
Google Nest Hub
See at Google
Theragun Prime
See at Therabody
Matador NanoDry Towel
See at REI
Mixbook
See at Mixbook
Tiki fire pit
See at Amazon
Mario Badescu face spray set
See at Ulta
Flower delivery from BloomsyBox
See at BloomsyBox
Slip silk pillowcase
See at Amazon
Aarke water carbonator
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Apple AirPods 3
$126 at Amazon
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$269 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
$870 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch OLED
$350 at Amazon
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.