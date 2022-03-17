Beauty Week: Nab 25% Off Beauty Products at Whole Foods Market

Amazon

Whole Foods isn't the first place that comes to mind when you're thinking of beauty products, but if you're looking for inexpensive cosmetics, it's a good place to look. During Whole Foods' Beauty Week, shoppers can get a with an additional 10% off for Prime members.

There are brands on sale including Burt's Bees, Mad Hippie, Acure and more. But, check with your local Whole Foods first to discover what's on sale since selection varies by zip code if you want to grab products in-store. Or, if you prefer, you can shop on Amazon and get access to everything from lip balm to hair care and have it delivered to your door.

The best part of this deal is that everything is already reasonably priced, so the additional discounts make it easy to try out new products or stock up on everything you've already used. If you want in on this sale, you have until March 22 to take advantage of it.

