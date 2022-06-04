Are You Making These Common Skin Care Mistakes?

Achieving clear, blemish-free skin is a goal many of us have. And while you might be tempted to use trendy devices like lasers and light therapy masks or spend a fortune on plastic surgery, injections and 25-step skin care regimens, getting better skin is actually not as complicated as you might think.

The truth is that great skin partly comes down to genetics, but also, you may be unintentionally sabotaging your chances if your skin care habits are working against you. When you know what you're doing wrong, you can put better habits into place.

Below are the top mistakes two dermatologists see people make all the time that might be wrecking your skin.

1. Not washing your face before bed

When you're really tired, it's tempting to skip washing your face when all you want to do is fall into bed. But it's not a good idea for your skin -- especially if you wear makeup. According to dermatologist Amie Sessa, it's one of the worst mistakes you can make for your complexion.

Equally bad? "Using makeup remover wipes as face wash every single day. You should use these in a pinch, but not as your regular washing method," Sessa said.

Read more: Best Facial Cleanser for 2022

2. Overexfoliating with harsh scrubs

It's easy to go crazy with exfoliating scrubs, especially when your skin is feeling off or dry. But it could be doing more harm than good. "Exfoliating can cause tiny tears in the skin and can impair the skin's normal skin barrier," said Caren Campbell, a board-certified dermatologist.

Exfoliation is still important, in moderation. But instead of a harsh scrub, you can try a chemical exfoliant made with acids like AHA and/or BHA. "I prefer chemical exfoliators to mechanical ones like AHA/BHA. But these are often overused in younger patients who do not need them," Campbell said. She recommends only using them a few times a week if you have dry, flaky skin or if you are over 40.

Shana Novak/Getty Images

3. Skipping daily sunscreen

You really need sunscreen every day -- yes, even when it's cloudy, raining or snowing. Sun exposure causes sunspots, skin damage and can lead to skin cancer -- and you don't have to be at the beach to get too much exposure. According to Sessa, using a daily moisturizer sunscreen combo is best, and make sure it's at least SPF 30.

4. Picking your skin

You may not even realize that you do it, but constantly picking at the skin can cause irritation, inflamed skin and spread bacteria. Going overboard with this can lead to scarring, and may even make you break out since your hands usually have a good amount of bacteria on them. If this is a nervous habit, try and break it by keeping your hands busy with something else.

Shannon M. Lutman/Getty Images

5. Using tanning beds

You know how you're supposed to wear sunscreen? Well, using a tanning bed on the regular is even worse than forgetting your daily sunscreen. "Tanning beds will increase your melanoma risk and make your skin leathery and look prematurely aged," Sessa said.

Instead, you can use a self-tanner or bronzer that doesn't involve UV rays.

6. Using essential oils on your face

Essential oils may be all the rage, but it turns out they may not be great directly on your skin.

"I'm not saying that none of them are safe, but essential oils are often extremely concentrated and can cause skin reactions. 'Natural' does not always equate to good for the skin -- poison ivy is natural, too!" Sessa said. Campbell agreed, saying that many essential oils are a cause of contact skin allergies. She recommends avoiding them (and other fragrance in products) if you experience rash or irritation.

More on skin care

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.