7 Home Remedies to Treat Dry, Itchy Eyes

Anyone who's ever dealt with dry, itchy eyes knows it's no fun. According to Johns Hopkins, itchiness and dryness are most commonly caused by allergies. However, you can have eye itchiness from other causes too. Though eye drops may currently be your go-to cure, there are other things you can do for itchy eyes. We'll get into what can cause dry eyes, how to treat them and what you should avoid that can worsen your symptoms.

Why are my eyes itchy and dry?

You may experience dry or itchy eyes for a few reasons. While this can be frustrating, it can also be a serious health concern that you need to address. You may have dry, itchy eyes for any of the following reasons:

Allergies



Contact lens issues



Eye infection



Pink eye



An eye irritant



Chronic dry eye



All of these concerns can grow serious if left untreated for a prolonged time, as they could potentially cause damage to your eyes.

Common symptoms of dry and itchy eyes

Besides dryness and itchiness, other symptoms of dry eyes may include:

Redness



Blurred vision



Sensitivity to light



Burning



Mucus-like substance around eyes



How to treat dry eyes

Many things that cause eye dryness and itchiness can be managed from home. Here's what you can try.

Drink plenty of water

Staying hydrated helps keep your eyes moist and producing healthy tears. According to the Mayo Clinic, men should consume 15.5 cups of water daily; women, 11.5 cups. Keep in mind that these recommendations also include water from foods consumed.

Use a humidifier

Your eyes can dry out when the air around you is too dry. Using a humidifier in your home can add some moisture back into the air, which can help ease some of that dryness you're experiencing in your eyes. This can be especially helpful in the colder months when the air is drier.

Consume omega-3 fatty acids

Research shows that omega-3 fatty acids could help relieve dry eyes. You can get omega-3s from supplements or foods like salmon or tuna. It is believed that the omega-3s can reduce the inflammation your eyes may have. The inflammation can be tied to dryness and itchiness, and the research suggests that reducing the inflammation can, in turn, reduce the itchiness.

Wash your eyelashes

It's always important to gently wash your eyelashes, as they're quite close to your eyes and can cause damage if you're not careful. If you get eyelash extensions or use false eyelashes, you're even more likely to run into eye concerns, as these lashes could get dirt or bacteria in your eyes. Research has linked eyelash extensions to ocular disorders like dry eyes, so ensure you're keeping your lashes and the surrounding area clean.

Blink rapidly

Blinking quickly can do a few things for your eyes. For one, it can help clear any debris out of your eye if that's what's causing issues. The blinking also encourages your tears to moisten your eyes. When exposed to the air, your eyes will naturally dry out, but blinking brings the moisture back and clears out anything unwanted.

Try a warm or cold compress

Placing a warm compress over your eyes could help alleviate irritation. According to Harvard Health, a warm compress encourages your tear ducts to get to work in producing tears. In contrast, a cool compress can soothe any inflammation or irritation you're experiencing.

Use eye drops or medication

Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa/Getty Images

Turning to medication is always an option if you have a lot of dryness and itchiness. Over-the-counter eye drops can help hydrate your eyes, target redness and ease itchiness. If you see a doctor, you may also get a prescription medication encouraging tears. Your doctor might suggest targeting the root cause (like allergies).

What not to do

There are a few things you can avoid doing, as they'll only exacerbate your dry eyes. Try to stay away from the following:

Rubbing your eyes



Letting air blow directly into your eyes



Smoking



High altitudes



Places with dry air, like deserts or airplanes



Wearing contact lenses too long



When to see an eye doctor

If dry, itchy eyes lead to more intense symptoms like nausea, swelling or vision loss, it's time to see an eye doctor. Dry eyes can be manageable at home, but once it starts affecting other parts of your body, it's a sign of a larger issue. If your vision has changed while experiencing itchiness -- double vision, spots in your vision, etc. -- it is especially a concern and something you need to see a doctor about immediately.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.