6 Shampoo Brands Recalled Over Cancer Risk. Is Yours One of Them?

If you're an avid dry shampoo user, you'll want to take an extra look at your product. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoos due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration last week. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination and has worked with suppliers to address the issue.

The recalled products include Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and Tresemmé dry shampoo aerosols produced prior to October 2021. The products were distributed throughout the US, and retailers have been notified to remove the shampoos from their shelves.

Benzene is a chemical that can cause cancer in humans. Long-term exposure to high levels of benzene can lead to cancers such as leukemia and cancer of blood-forming organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition to aerosols, the chemical is often found in common household products like detergents, paints, furniture wax and glues, and exposure can occur through the skin, orally or through inhalation.

"Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," the company said in its release. "Unilever US is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall."

Benzene has recently been linked to recalls for other personal care products like sunscreens, aerosol deodorants and children's hand sanitizer.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.