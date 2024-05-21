6 Everyday Habits That You Didn't Know Are Ruining Your Vision

If you've never experienced any issues with your vision or your eye health for that matter, then you probably don't think much about how your daily habits can affect them. Unfortunately, you may be causing more harm than good by ignoring them. Looking at your cellphone or laptop and other screens all day, for example, is taking a toll on your eye health and vision. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, at least 150% more people will develop vision issues in the next 30 years. It's never too early to care for your vision; your future self will thank you.

Below are every day common habits you may be doing that harm your vision, and what preventative measures you can take. If you're experiencing changes to vision or eye health, it's important to make sure you reach out to your eye care provider who can help you get the appropriate testing schedule.

Read more:

Using expired makeup

It's easy to forget that your favorite makeup products have a life span, especially when you use them every day. However, using expired mascara and eyeliners can put your eyes at risk of infection. A good rule of thumb when determining when it's time to ditch the product is to look for the Period After Opening, or PAO. This stamp will tell you how long you've got after opening the product before it needs to be replaced. For example, usually mascara can last about three months. It's also important to properly store your cosmetics. Improper storage can affect the longevity of a product and can lead to the growth of bacteria or mold, putting you at risk of an infection.

Reusing contact lenses

If you think you're saving money by recycling your contacts, it may end up costing you more in the long run. As someone who used to do this and as a result ended up with multiple eye infections, I can attest that it's a habit worth breaking. When I switched to using daily contacts and interchangeably using glasses, I drastically reduced my chances of developing an eye infection and kept my eyes healthier. Changing to dailies is worth considering: One study found that people who wear reusable contact lenses are about four times more at risk of developing Acanthamoeba keratitis, a rare eye infection that can increase your risk of vision loss or blindness, compared with folks who use daily contacts.

Other habits you should break with your contact lenses include sleeping, showering or swimming with them on. Dr. Mackenzie Sward, a board-certified ophthalmologist, warns, "Sleeping in your contact lenses and failing to properly clean your lenses can significantly increase the risk of a corneal ulcer caused by a bacterial, fungal or parasitic infection." As if that wasn't concerning enough, vision loss from contact lens-related complications may be severe and permanent.

Read more: Best Places to Buy Contacts Online

Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

Not wearing sunglasses

You know that your skin needs sunscreen to protect it from harmful UV rays, and believe it or not, your eyes need to be shielded as well. Sward recommends wearing proper UV protection when outdoors or in the car, even if it's overcast. "That is because harmful UVA and UVB rays in the atmosphere can increase the risk of macular degeneration, cataracts, skin cancer of the eyelid, and other diseases of the eye," she explains. To protect your eyes, Sward advises opting for sunglasses with 100 percent UV protection every time you step outside.

"Cumulative UV exposure and damage only increases the lifetime incidence of macular degeneration, cataracts, pterygium and skin cancer," she explains. These conditions may be permanent or require surgical treatment to correct. People in occupations with more outdoor work, such as construction or landscaping, are at higher risk of certain conditions related to UV damage, so they should be more mindful of protecting themselves.

Read more: Best Prescription Sunglasses

Not wearing protective eyewear

You should also be wearing protective eyewear when playing sports or doing work that involves the risk of an eye injury. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "estimates that about 2,000 people per day sustain work-related eye injuries, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology estimates that there are 30,000 sports related eye injuries every year in the United States," said Sward. Many of these injuries are preventable and usually involve foreign objects that get stuck in the eye, like dust, wood, metal or plant debris. Other injuries you can sustain from lack of eye protection include blunt or direct trauma from falls or from larger objects such as tools that hit the face.

Smoking

Besides the known multiple health risks smoking can lead to, it can also harm your eyes. Smoking cigarettes doubles the risk of macular degeneration, which can cause you to lose vision in the part of your eye known as the macula. Smoking also harms your retina and increases your chances of cataracts, which cloud your eye's lenses and can also lead to loss of vision. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, smokers are about three times more likely to develop cataracts and up to four times more likely to develop age-related macular degeneration compared with nonsmokers. So if you're a smoker, it would be in your best interest to kick the habit.

Spending too much time on screens

We can all admit we could limit our time on our smartphones, laptops and tablets. Spending fewer hours with these items would also benefit our eyesight. Digital eye strain or Computer Vision Syndrome, is a condition that occurs when you've been staring at a computer or phone screen for too long. It can cause eye dryness, blurry vision, headaches, backaches and other symptoms of discomfort.

Sward recommends taking frequent breaks from screens to let your eyes relax and getting fitted for a pair of prescription lenses that are specifically made for use at the computer. "It is important to see an eye care professional regularly to ensure you are wearing the appropriate eyeglass correction and [to] screen for eye conditions that may otherwise not have any symptoms," she said.