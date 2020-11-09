Perform a complete eye exam at home with this EyeQue kit for $127 (save 20%)

EyeQue

Need an eye exam? There's a pandemic on, so maybe you don't relish the idea of visiting an optical center. That requires potentially risky time in a waiting room, time up-close-and-personal with an eye doctor and so on.

Consider an at-home option. For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the with promo code CNET20. It normally sells for $159; it's never been on sale for less, according to an EyeQue representative.

The kit consists of three separate items, all contained in a zippered storage case. The first is the Insight Plus, which pairs with your phone (and an included remote) to perform a complete range of visual tests.

Then there's Vision Check, which can measure the lens power needed to correct your nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. The app generates all the important numbers -- what your optometrist would typically scribble down for you to take to the eyeglass center -- that can be used to order glasses online.

Finally, there's PD Check, which measures pupillary distance -- also an important number to have when ordering glasses.

Here's where it gets a little confusing: Each of these three tools requires a different EyeQue app. What's more, although Insight Plus can be shared with family members, Vision Check requires a separate account for each person -- to the tune of $5 per person per year.

Whether or not this makes financial sense depends on how much it would normally cost you for an eye exam. At a Target optical center, for example, you'd typically pay $70. For a family of four, that would work out to $280. With the kit: around $142.

I'm no eye expert; I can't say for sure whether the EyeQue Vision Monitoring Kit is really a good substitute for a trained professional. I can say that if you're looking for an at-home alternative, this is available -- and it's available for less here than anywhere else.

Your thoughts?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.