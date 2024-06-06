Perfect Father's Day Fitness Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Work Out

If your dad -- or any father figure in your life -- values staying fit or self care, you can't go wrong with a fitness or wellness gift this Father's Day. There are plenty of options to choose from, whether he likes to go on solo runs, is into the latest wellness trends like cold plunging or even indulges in sweets from time to time. Dad deserves some TLC on his special day as well, so why not give him a gift that can add to his health?

These are some of our top picks that we think just about any dad can appreciate.

Ice Shaker Ice Shaker 26-ounce Shaker Bottle For the dad who lives off protein shakes If your dad is focused on achieving his daily protein goals, protein shakes make it easy to hit those numbers. One of CNET's favorite protein shakers is the Ice shaker, which doubles as a protein shaker and water bottle. The shaker has a twist-off netted mixer on the bottom of the cover and serves as a mixing tool or infuser. This also makes it quieter than some shakers that require a metal shaker ball to dissolve the protein powder. $35 at Iceshaker

Dick's Sporting Goods The Ice Pod For the dad into cold water immersion therapy There's always one dad keeping up with the trends, and cold plunging is all the rage right now. Ice plunging is useful for recovery after a tough workout. If Dad's dedicated to cold plunging, he may want to have his own tub at home. The Ice Pod can hold 84 gallons of water and can fit people as tall as 6 feet, 5 inches. It has a 250-pound max capacity and is small enough that you can set it up in the backyard. It's also well-insulated and can stay cold for up to 24 hours. You have the choice between the standard (ideal for beginners) and pro Ice Pod, which has some slight differences in insulation and height and weight capacity. $99 at Podcompany

Lululemon Lululemon ShowZero Polo For the dad who loves to golf Lululemon has stylish clothes that are appropriate for all types of workouts, including golfing. The ShowZero Polo is the latest fabric innovation by Lululemon and is designed to conceal sweat by combining sweat-wicking materials. The breathable fabric is appropriate as a casual polo that can be worn for everyday wear or on the golf course. If your dad is a golfer, he'll appreciate a polo that keeps him dry after spending the whole day on the golf course. $98 at Lululemon

Hu Hu Chocolate Milk and Dark Chocolate Gift Box For the dad with the sweet tooth Chocolate can be part of a well-balanced diet, and you can't go wrong with a gift box full of them if your dad has a sweet tooth. Hu is a popular organic chocolate brand that keeps its chocolate simple, free of sugar alcohols and other additives, but maintains that satisfying sweet taste. The Hu Milk and Dark Chocolate Gift Box offers selections of both types of chocolate bars if you can't figure out which your dad prefers. I've had both types of Hu chocolate bars and can vouch that your dad will have a hard time picking a favorite. He'll enjoy these if he's health conscious, cares about the ingredients in his food, but doesn't want to sacrifice the sweetness and flavors when that chocolate craving hits. $40 at Hukitchen

Hyperice Normatec Elite Air Compression Boots For the dad serious about his recovery There's nothing like a case of delayed onset muscle soreness that can make it difficult to go up and down the stairs. If your dad values his recovery as much as the work he puts in at the gym, he'll appreciate the Normatec Elite air compression boots. The latest iteration of the popular Normatec air compression boots now come free of the hoses and attachments. It also has an extended 4-hour battery life, so your sore legs can enjoy a wireless massage anywhere without feeling restricted. $999 at Hyperice

