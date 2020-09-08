Peloton's cheaper treadmill will cost $2,495, coming early next year

Peloton

The new Peloton Tread will be $2,495 and will be available in the US and Canada in early 2021, the company revealed Tuesday. The original Peloton Tread will be renamed Peloton Tread Plus and keep its $4,295 price tag, as reported last week.

The cheaper treadmill will hit the UK Dec. 26, 2020, and come to Germany later in 2021.

The new Peloton Bike Plus will be $2,495, and comes out Wednesday. The original Peloton Bike's price will be cut to $1,895.

