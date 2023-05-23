Peloton Wants You to Exercise With Its App – Even if You Don't Own Its Bike

Peloton is so much more than its exercise bike, or at least, that's what the fitness company wants you to think. As part of a relaunch, Peloton on Tuesday released an updated app, new membership tiers and a Peloton Gym feature for written-out exercises done at your own pace.

It's all part of the company's effort to "reposition" itself from a maker of exercise bikes to a fitness lifestyle brand "for everyone," according to a press release. Peloton said its new offerings will give more people -- even those who don't own a $1,445 Peloton Bike or $3,495 Tread treadmill -- a chance to train with its instructor-guided tutorials and gain access to a collection of classes.

In addition to the existing All Access Membership for owners of exercise equipment and the Guide Membership for people who took classes with Peloton Guide, the connected strength training device, Peloton is launching three new app tiers: Peloton App Free, Peloton App One and Peloton App Plus.

Peloton App Free is like a sampler app for people looking to supplement their current workout regimen. It offers more than 50 classes across 12 types of exercises for free. Peloton App One will cost $13 a month or $130 a year and offer unlimited access to "thousands" of classes across nine different types of exercise, in addition to all the free classes. App One will also include up to three cardio classes a month designed for its exercise bikes, treadmills or rowers.

Lastly, Peloton App Plus offers "unlimited access" to Peloton's library, with the exception of its Lanebreak or Scenic classes. App Plus also includes all of App One's offerings plus access to thousands of equipment-based cardio classes you can take on its exercise bikes, treadmills or rowers for $24 a month or $240 a year.

The new app tiers are available starting Tuesday and can be used with Peloton gear or equipment from other manufacturers.

Peloton also launched Peloton Gym, a personalized training program and floor-based routines for all member tiers. "This marks the brand's first offering in which workouts are written-out, demoed in a supporting video and designed to be done at the user's own pace," Peloton said in a press release.

Peloton witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity during the COVID pandemic as people looked for ways to exercise from home. Since then, the company has faced a series of challenges, including multiple rounds of layoffs and a pop culture shock when a character in Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That took a fatal ride on a Peloton bike, an event that perhaps played a role in a real-life dip in the company's stock price. Earlier this month, the company recalled more than 2 million original Bike models over concerns the seat post could break unexpectedly during use.

Peloton says its relaunch is a chance to focus on the post-pandemic fitness era.

"We're shifting perceptions from in-home to everywhere, fitness enthusiasts to people at all levels, exclusivity to inclusivity across all Peloton Members present and future," said Leslie Berland, Peloton's chief marketing officer, in the release.