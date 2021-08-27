Peloton under investigation over treadmill injuries

Pelton

Peloton's treadmill known as the Tread Plus will head back to the market next week, after it was recalled for safety reasons back in May. The company confirmed in a filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission on Thursday that it's facing scrutiny from multiple government agencies.

The Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security sent subpoenas to Peloton for data about the injuries associated with its products, as earlier reported by ABC News. There's also an investigation by the SEC over the public disclosures from the company.

Peloton says it can't comment on active litigation.

On May 5, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the recall for the treadmill. The commission cited more than 70 injuries to adults, children and pets, including the death of a 6-year-old. According to the CPSC report, some injuries came from the treadmill, which had an exposed tread in the back, pulling people and pets underneath it. Approximately 125,000 of the treadmills had been sold at the time of the recall.

