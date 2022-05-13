Peloton Teases Rowing Machine Coming to Its Lineup

During an event on Friday, Peloton confirmed it will add a rowing machine to its lineup of fitness equipment. The company didn't release specifics, but said the rowing machine was "coming soon."

"The rumors are true - Peloton will be bringing its best-in-class fitness experience to the world of rowing!," the company said in a blog post. "Combining cardio and strength - Peloton is excited to add this total body workout into its powerhouse arsenal of content and grow its connected fitness portfolio with even more options for engaging and challenging workout experiences."

Peloton briefly showed off the new rowing machine in a promo during its Homecoming event and also posted it to social media.

More to come.

