The Big Brother Big Sister Foundation Is the Best Way to Give Back

When I was growing up, I had a "big sister" via the Big Brother Big Sister Foundation.

We had very little money and lived in domestic violence shelters for years. Seeing my big sister was the highlight of my week. She would take me for drives, to the movies, treat me to sodas and pizza... but most importantly, she'd talk to me. She'd listen to my thoughts. She'd give me time and attention and, best of all, a feeling of safety.

One of the best holiday gifts I ever received was from a friend who said, "Susie, you've created a beautiful life. So I feel like this is the perfect gift for you!" -- and inside was a donation to the Big Brother Big Sister Foundation. This means that this beautiful foundation can recruit new Big Brother Big Sister volunteers and enable ongoing supervision and relationship support for everyone in that caring community.

Why it's a great gift: Isn't the spirit of Christmas about giving? Of thinking of people besides ourselves? Of taking care of one another?

A donation made out to a charity that's significant to the person you love is a beautiful offering. More often than not, you can make it specifically in their name. It's the coolest gift ever because you never know whose life you will touch -- starting with the recipient of this lovely present.

What you'll pay: Donations to the Big Brother Big Sister Foundation can be any monetary amount. Even a little goes a long way. And if you don't have money to spend, you can donate all sorts of physical items, from clothing to toys and books.

