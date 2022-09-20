Stop Guessing When You're Ovulating: Apple Watch Series 8 May Let You Know

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple announced a new fertility-tracking measurement earlier this month at its "Far Out" launch event. As it unveiled the Watch Series 8, the company said it's adding temperature sensors to help people pinpoint ovulation, the time in the menstrual cycle that makes pregnancy possible.

Your body temperature changes based on where you are in your menstrual cycle (when you're not taking any birth control that stops you from ovulating, that is). Right before ovulation, your temperature usually dips to its lowest point. After ovulation, your temperature rises slightly. Two sensors are included in Watch Series 8, one close to your skin and the other under the watch display, which will track your temperature every five seconds overnight. You'll be able to see shifts from your baseline temperature in the Health app.

These consistent measurements are important, as exercise, alcohol intake, illness and other lifestyle factors can all throw off your body temperature from its baseline and interfere with fertility estimates. When used in combination with other fertility tracking methods, like checking the consistency of your cervical mucus, tracking your temperature can help plan or prevent a pregnancy. People have been tracking their body temperatures for a while to predict ovulation, though this is the first time you'll be able to do it with an Apple Watch.

Apple isn't claiming this is a birth control device, however, calling the ovulation estimates "retrospective." You're probably most fertile right before ovulation occurs, before an egg is officially released from your ovary.

Additionally, iOS 16 and watchOS 9 users will be able to be notified of menstrual cycle deviations if they track their cycles with Apple. Irregular menstrual cycles can sometimes indicate other health concerns.

Apple said health data is encrypted end to end. This type of privacy is a concern among many who use period tracking apps and want a say in who has access to their personal health data.

Apple announced a slew of new devices and features at its September event. If you're curious about what else was unveiled, including the iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Ultra and SE, see CNET's recap.

