Shopping for the newest parents in your life just got a little bit easier with this Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Monday, Nov. 29, 4Moms is heavily discounting its best-selling baby rocker, the MamaRoo4. The MamaRoo4 normally retails for $239, but with this deal you'll get the seat for 30% off when you use the code BFCM21. The sale takes the MamaRoo4 from $239 to $167. Although it's still a hefty price tag, it's a good deal if you've been searching for a gift that your pregnant friend or family member will get good use of.

4Moms is known for making high-tech products, which are intended to make parents's lives easier. The MamaRoo4 is popular with moms everywhere because of its updated take on the infant swing that helps comfort and soothe babies. The seat was created to replicate the motions babies feel when they are held by their parents. The MamaRoo4 can bounce up and down and glide side to side, fully reclines and consists of five speeds and sounds. The device is also Bluetooth powered allowing you to control the device from your phone.

The latest version of the MamaRoo4 includes an interactive mobile that keeps your infant entertained with toys, a rattle and mirror. The creators know babies make messes, so the plush seat covers are easily removable and machine washable. The deal is only valid through the 4Moms website and can't be combined with other offers. Don't miss out on this deal, which is sure to calm down any fussy infant.

