Owlet releases Dream Duo monitor that tracks babies' sleep

Owlet

Owlet has released a new baby sleep monitoring system that focuses on helping babies (and their parents) rest easier by tracking patterns in infants' sleep and offering tips and sleep plans.

The Dream Duo is a monitoring system that consists of the Dream Sock, a sock that wraps around a baby's foot and tracks wakings, movement and heart rate, along with a video camera and an app that provides information about room temperature, humidity and noise levels. Parents can read the data from the Dream app, which is free for iPhone and Android users, and is supposed to act as a "digital sleep coach," according to the company. The system will let parents know when their baby needs assistance to sleep soundly, Owlet said. The app comes with a sleep-learning program aimed to provide personalized insights into their infant's sleep.

The Dream Sock is intended for babies up to 18 months, or between 5 and 18 pounds.

In November, Owlet stopped selling its Smart Sock in the US after the Food and Drug Administration warned that the sock should be registered as a medical device because of its heart rate and oxygen notifications. According to a notice from Owlet, there were no safety concerns identified, and the Smart Sock doesn't need to be returned or exchanged. (The company has announced plans to submit those features to the FDA for marketing authorization in the US.)

Owlet informed the FDA of its plans to introduce the new Dream Sock, the company told CNET, which Owlet believes does not present the same concerns the FDA had about the Smart Sock's heart rate and oxygen notifications.

Electronic monitoring devices for infants have been controversial. For some parents, these devices offer peace of mind, but other parents claim it brings more anxiety than relief, and some experts say they aren't always reliable. The American Academy of Pediatrics and many researchers have warned against using smart baby monitors to try to detect sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, as such devices haven't been tested or proven to give such warning signals.

The Dream Duo system, which includes the Dream Sock and camera, costs $399. The sock alone is available now for $299 on Owlet's website, buybuy Baby and Walmart. The Owlet Cam can also be purchased alone for $149.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.