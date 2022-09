New Apple Watch Temperature Sensor Aims to Track Your Fertility

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple announced a new fertility tracking measurement Wednesday at Apple's Far Out launch event. As it unveiled the Watch Series 8, the company said it's adding temperature sensors to help people pinpoint ovulation, the time in someone's menstrual cycle when pregnancy is possible.

Your body temperature changes based on where you are in your menstrual cycle (when you're not taking any birth control that stops you from ovulating, that is). After ovulation, your temperature rises slightly. Apple said that two sensors are included in Watch Series 8, one close to your skin and the other under the watch display. The Watch will track your temperature every five seconds overnight, and you'll be able to see shifts from your baseline in the Health app.

These consistent measurements are important, as exercise, alcohol intake, illness and other lifestyle factors can all throw off your body temperature from its baseline and interfere with fertility estimates. When used in combination with other fertility tracking methods, like checking the consistency of your cervical mucus, tracking your temperature can help plan or prevent a pregnancy.

Apple added at the event that your health data is encrypted end to end -- a concern among many who use period tracking apps and want a say in who has access to that data.

Additionally, Apple said that iOS 16 users will be able to be notified of menstrual cycle deviations when they track their cycles, including spotting. Irregular menstrual cycles can sometimes indicate other health concerns.

See more: Best Smartwatch for 2022

Apple announced a slew of new devices and features at its September event. If you're curious about what else was unveiled, including the iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Ultra and SE, see CNET's recap.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.