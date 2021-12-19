KiwiCo kids' crates: Grab your first month at 60% off today

KiwiCo/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

The holidays are nearly here, but there is still time to grab a special gift for the kids in your life. Whether you're still shopping for your children or grandchildren, friends' children, students or someone else special to you, KiwiCo has you covered. With nine separate crate lines, there's a lot of room to grow and plenty of projects to keep your kids' interest while inspiring creativity and problem-solving skills. Right now you can with code JOY.

Crates are divided by age, even including babies and toddlers up to 24 months. KiwiCo crates accommodate children through their teen years, focusing on developmentally appropriate science and art projects (among other great lessons) to help them discover and learn with hands-on activities. You can switch lines at any time, so if your child needs to accelerate their learning, just log in and choose a new crate for your next shipment. You can also cancel at anytime and shipping is always free.

If you order right now, KiwiCo is offering free rush shipping with expected delivery by Dec 24.

