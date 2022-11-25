Best Holiday Gifts for In-Laws in 2022

Finding the perfect holiday gift for your in-laws can be stressful, especially if you're a new member of the family. You want to spend the right amount, but you also want to find something they'll truly appreciate. Not sure where to start? We've rounded up a thorough list of our favorite, vetted options at every price, whether you're spending $20 or over $100. Everything here is especially chosen for the 2022 season so you're in the know.

Scroll through and decide on your approach. Sentimentality never hurts, which is why we recommend a digital photo frame you can preload with images. Play to your in-laws' hobbies and opt for a folding gardening seat or a high-quality puzzle. A spice kit is great for the home chef, or an elegant tablecloth will delight the entertainer. Going straight for the little luxuries is also a solid plan, which is why we've included a delicious wine as well as a back massager.

Check out our picks below and score a great present to impress your in-laws this year.

Aura Aura makes the best-rated frames on Amazon, with over 6,000 positive reviews. The new Carver style is a wonderful gift, especially grandparents who love seeing photos. The Carver frame boasts a 10.1-inch HD 1,280x800 display resolution, it's Wi-Fi connected, and it's easy to set up photo sharing with the Aura app. You can even preload Aura's frames with photos before you gift. If all that doesn't sell you, Aura frames made Oprah's "Favorite Things" list -- twice. You're receiving price alerts for Aura Carver digital photo frame

Blue Bottle Coffee A coffee subscription is the gift that keeps on giving, a perfect choice for coffee lovers. Six ounces of delicious, organic coffee is delivered from Blue Bottle every other week with a gift subscription. (A three-month subscription runs $78, or opt for six months for $156.) Recipients will get a changing selection of whole-bean classic blends.

Amazon If your in-law loves puzzling, they'll probably be into this pick from Ravensburger. The 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle features an anti-glare surface and Softclick technology to fit perfectly. When assembled, the Amsterdam scene is 27x20 inches. Bonus: A puzzle doubles as a holiday family activity. You're receiving price alerts for Ravensburger Bicycles in Amsterdam puzzle

J.Crew If your in-laws love hosting or even just setting a nice dinner table, a cotton tablecloth from the J. Crew limited-edition home collection makes a great gift. Available in a holiday-themed plaid pattern, the tablecloth measures 108x70 inches. Bonus: Right now it's 50% off with the code SHOPEARLY.

Ugg Ugg makes a great shearling-lined slipper that's perfect for puttering around the house in winter. And thanks to a lightweight ultra-durable sole, you can even take these bad boys outdoors. The Tasman slippers are made from soft suede and feature Ugg's propriety Treadlite technology which increases cushioning and traction. Is there anything these house shoes can't do?

Little Spread In-laws who get creative in the kitchen will covet this set of Middle Eastern flavors. Shawarma, Za'atar, Aleppo Pepper and Sumac spices come in 1.75-ounce reusable wide-mouth jars packaged in a gift-worthy box. The best part is that 100% of the net proceeds go to nonprofit Miry's List, which helps refugee families resettle in the United States.

Etude If your in-laws are into wine, you can't go wrong with a great bottle. This 2018 Pinot Noir is not overpowering, so it pairs well with a range of holiday dishes from bruschetta to roast beef. Notes of black cherry, spices and red raspberry will impress any oenophile. Hopefully it'll be shared with family immediately but if not, your in-laws can store this bottle to age for up to 10 years.

Old World Christmas Commemorate the holidays with a handcrafted glass ornament to add to your in-laws' tree. Old World Christmas uses techniques dating back to the 1800s to make its treasured ornaments. This one features a jolly Santa in a colorful 2022 hat. Another 2022 option is a sweet snowman couple, but there are hundreds of festive ornaments to choose from. You're receiving price alerts for 2022 Happy Santa glass ornament

Zyllion This convenient, affordable Shiatsu massager has over 45,000 excellent reviews on Amazon. That's probably because of the three-dimensional, deep-kneading massage nodes that ease muscles so effectively. Heat function can be turned on or off, and it shuts off automatically after 20 minutes to avoid overheating. A sleeve is included, as well as straps to attach to a chair, and a car adapter. You're receiving price alerts for Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Target Get the family together this holiday season, fire up an internet connection, and get ready to laugh. Steve Harvey hosts this new version of the classic game show, prepped with over 300 survey questions streaming right from your TV. It includes whiteboards and pens for two teams to face off. A great gift for competitive in-laws. You're receiving price alerts for Family Feud Game Gamestar+ Edition - Hosted by Steve Harvey

Uncommon Goods Let your in-laws get a little more comfy as they tend to their plants with a gardening tool seat. This handy seat folds right up and has a detachable tool bag built right in for clippers, rakes, trowels and more. The lightweight steel frame and water-resistant nylon can support up to 250 pounds.

Williams Sonoma If your in-laws appreciate a nice panini, this Cuisinart appliance is for them. Pancakes, grilled meats and so much more will come out of the Griddler's nonstick cooking plates. Open it up to use as a grill or griddle, or fold it over to press or use as a contact grill.

