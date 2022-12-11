15 Thoughtful Baby Gifts for the Holidays

It's not easy to figure out the best gifts for babies for the holidays. They change so much during their first year that it's hard to keep up. But baby's first Christmas is a special milestone, and of course, you want to mark it with a great gift. (Don't let the pressure get to you -- little ones often enjoy the packaging just as much as the actual gift!) If you're looking for the perfect baby gift, check out our stress-free gift guide and you're bound to find just the right thing.

Our comprehensive list features the latest and greatest baby gifts, for little ones from birth to toddlerhood. From a newborn-friendly play kit to a wild, interactive toy DJ, all the coolest presents are right here. Whether you're looking for something intellectually stimulating (magnetic toys or a tactile activity center), something that parents will appreciate (a muslin quilt, perhaps, or a mealtime set), something pricey (a chic ball pit) or something affordable (a market play set), it's all on this list of the best gifts for babies.

Target Perfect for older babies ages 9 to 36 months, DJ Bouncin' Beats is all about having a good time. This colorful guy bops around on a spring while teaching basics like the alphabet, colors and counting. Babies can dance along and play music with this interactive toy -- over 75 songs -- and even record their own voices.

Amazon Best for infants 6 months and up, this five-piece set is bound to provide hours of playtime. Putting items into bags is a favorite baby pastime, and this set provides the perfect materials. You'll get a roomy mesh market bag plus satisfying "food" items. The plush milk features a chime sound, the soft head of lettuce crinkles, the tomato is a rattle, and the carrot squeaks.

Hanna Andersson Sure, this Hanna Andersson bonnet will keep baby's head warm in the winter, but it's also extremely cute. Imagine the photos of your little one looking like a sweet holiday gnome! Available in four colors and four sizes, the baby alpaca sweater knit is soft on sensitive skin and ties under the chin.

Target This car-themed interactive walker has all the bells and whistles: a light-up horn, buttons, over 100 sounds and phrases, a steering wheel, shape blocks and more. Best for ages 6 months and up, the 2-Side Steady Speed Walker helps babies develop fine and gross motor skills, and it grows with your little one whether they're sitting, standing or walking.

Gund This winning Gund toy has a sweet plush fox popping out of a soft box -- delightful! Tap on the colorful box (surface washable) and Emory the fox will eventually surprise you. This interactive toy features whimsical sound effects and sweet tunes in two modes: song and play. It's appropriate for all ages.

Loveevery Lovevery has stage-based toys for different phases of infant development, so you'll know you're getting the right gift. For instance, The Looker play kit is for ages 0 to 12 weeks and contains black and white books, sensory mittens and more to help newborns build brain connections with high-contrast images. You can order the kit as a one-time gift or as a subscription that ships every two months.

Amazon This wooden wonder from Manhattan Toys features three levels of space-themed play. Older babies will work on fine and gross motor skills as they explore wire bead runs, spinners, wood clacking doors, a spring-y moon and much more. It's a pricey toy, but this activity center is a beautiful nursery staple. Bonus: There's plenty of room for cooperative play.

Mark & Graham This sweet enamel-coated stainless steel set includes a cup and bowl -- the perfect intro to mealtime. Mark & Graham will laser etch baby's name for an additional $12.50 in your choice of font. Available in blue or blush, the Everyday Set makes a memorable (and affordable) gift for baby's first Christmas.

Hatch The whole family will love this sleep machine -- it soothes babies with the touch of a button, and in turn, parents will get much-needed rest. Turn on white noise, ocean, rain or heartbeat sounds (among other options) and watch the magic happen. The Hatch Rest Second Gen also works as a gentle nightlight, dimmable clock and more. And it's Wi-Fi enabled so you can control the volume remotely through the Hatch Sleep App.

Amazon The 7-in-1 Senses and Stages Developmental Gym grows with your baby. It's a play mat for the youngest babies, perfect for kicking toys and tummy time. Later, fold up the sides to create a little ball pit for older babies. Over 20 developmental skills and activities come in this one package. The gym even includes a removable xylophone.

Amazon Anyone with baby experience knows that blankets are excellent to have on-hand -- especially cotton muslin blankets. Whether you need to wipe, wrap, soothe, warm or provide a clean place to play, a muslin blanket is your go-to. Little Unicorn's 100% cotton baby quilt is a cozier, thicker version of the classic muslin blanket. Choose from over 20 adorable patterns and two sizes.

Fat Brain Toys SmartMax magnetic play sets are great for building fine motor skills. The My First Hide & Seek set includes a magnetic wand, three sets of magnetic shells and three smiley balls. Pop the funny faces into the shells and guess which one is hiding in which shell. This durable, creative toy is bound to be a favorite for older babies and toddlers.

Amazon This fuzzy otter's "breathing" motion soothes babies at bedtime or anytime. It also features music, sounds (including white noise, womb, snoring or heartbeat sounds), glowing lights and other sensory discoveries. The volume can be adjusted; your otter experience is customized to your baby. Bonus: The fabric is machine washable; just remove the electronic component.

Amazon A foldable mat is a great piece of gear to have for a baby, especially if you have hard floors. This mat is 71x59 inches, nontoxic and water-resistant. It folds out anywhere you need a clean, cushioned play area, and works in indoor and outdoor settings. Bonus: It's double-sided and comes in nine different variations.

Amazon Babies will have a blast playing in their very own ball pit and parents will love the subtle color schemes available (gray, blush, ivory earth-tone rainbow, muted leopard and more). This high-quality set checks all the boxes: There's a washable cotton cover over the foam pit, and it includes 200 crush-proof, BPA-free balls. It's a pricey gift but well worth the money, and if you apply the $35 coupon at checkout on Amazon, it brings the price down to $220.

