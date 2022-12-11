Brittney Griner Back in US Blur Your Home on Google Maps Gift Picks From CNET Editors 17 Superb Gift Ideas Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' 'Harry & Meghan' on Netflix Prepping for 'Avatar 2' Lensa AI Selfies
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Wellness Parenting

15 Thoughtful Baby Gifts for the Holidays

It's not too hard to nail down gifts for adults, but what about the littlest ones on your shopping list?
5 min read

It's not easy to figure out the best gifts for babies for the holidays. They change so much during their first year that it's hard to keep up. But baby's first Christmas is a special milestone, and of course, you want to mark it with a great gift. (Don't let the pressure get to you -- little ones often enjoy the packaging just as much as the actual gift!) If you're looking for the perfect baby gift, check out our stress-free gift guide and you're bound to find just the right thing.

Our comprehensive list features the latest and greatest baby gifts, for little ones from birth to toddlerhood. From a newborn-friendly play kit to a wild, interactive toy DJ, all the coolest presents are right here. Whether you're looking for something intellectually stimulating (magnetic toys or a tactile activity center), something that parents will appreciate (a muslin quilt, perhaps, or a mealtime set), something pricey (a chic ball pit) or something affordable (a market play set), it's all on this list of the best gifts for babies. 

Read more: The Béis x Elsa Line Is a Collab We Didn't Know We Needed
Target

DJ Bouncin' Beats

Get baby moving and shaking

Perfect for older babies ages 9 to 36 months, DJ Bouncin' Beats is all about having a good time. This colorful guy bops around on a spring while teaching basics like the alphabet, colors and counting. Babies can dance along and play music with this interactive toy -- over 75 songs -- and even record their own voices. 

$30 at Amazon
Get Price Alerts
You're receiving price alerts for DJ Bouncin' Beats
Amazon

Melissa & Doug Market Basket Fill & Spill

An adorable, tactile grocery run

Best for infants 6 months and up, this five-piece set is bound to provide hours of playtime. Putting items into bags is a favorite baby pastime, and this set provides the perfect materials. You'll get a roomy mesh market bag plus satisfying "food" items. The plush milk features a chime sound, the soft head of lettuce crinkles, the tomato is a rattle, and the carrot squeaks.

$15 at Walmart
$15 at Amazon
$15 at Target
You're receiving price alerts for Melissa & Doug Market Basket Fill & Spill
Hanna Andersson

Soft Alpaca Bonnet

This gift might be a little bit for mom

Sure, this Hanna Andersson bonnet will keep baby's head warm in the winter, but it's also extremely cute. Imagine the photos of your little one looking like a sweet holiday gnome! Available in four colors and four sizes, the baby alpaca sweater knit is soft on sensitive skin and ties under the chin.

$25 at Hanna Andersson
Target

Fisher-Price 2-Side Steady Speed Walker

Does your baby feel the need for speed?

This car-themed interactive walker has all the bells and whistles: a light-up horn, buttons, over 100 sounds and phrases, a steering wheel, shape blocks and more. Best for ages 6 months and up, the 2-Side Steady Speed Walker helps babies develop fine and gross motor skills, and it grows with your little one whether they're sitting, standing or walking.

$35 at Target
Get Price Alerts
You're receiving price alerts for Fisher-Price 2-Sided Steady Speed Walker
Gund

Lil Luvs Fox in a Box toy

Babies love this modern spin on a Jack-in-the-box

This winning Gund toy has a sweet plush fox popping out of a soft box -- delightful! Tap on the colorful box (surface washable) and Emory the fox will eventually surprise you. This interactive toy features whimsical sound effects and sweet tunes in two modes: song and play. It's appropriate for all ages.

$37 at Amazon
Get Price Alerts
You're receiving price alerts for Lil Luvs Fox in a Box toy
Loveevery

Lovevery Play Kit

A box of enriching toys curated for every age

Lovevery has stage-based toys for different phases of infant development, so you'll know you're getting the right gift. For instance, The Looker play kit is for ages 0 to 12 weeks and contains black and white books, sensory mittens and more to help newborns build brain connections with high-contrast images. You can order the kit as a one-time gift or as a subscription that ships every two months.

$80 at Lovevery
Amazon

Celestial Star Explorer

An out-of-this-world activity

This wooden wonder from Manhattan Toys features three levels of space-themed play. Older babies will work on fine and gross motor skills as they explore wire bead runs, spinners, wood clacking doors, a spring-y moon and much more. It's a pricey toy, but this activity center is a beautiful nursery staple. Bonus: There's plenty of room for cooperative play. 

$210 at Walmart
$210 at Amazon
Get Price Alerts
You're receiving price alerts for Celestial Star Explorer
Mark & Graham

Personalized Everyday Baby Bowl and Cup set

Mealtime momentos that'll get plenty of use

This sweet enamel-coated stainless steel set includes a cup and bowl -- the perfect intro to mealtime. Mark & Graham will laser etch baby's name for an additional $12.50 in your choice of font. Available in blue or blush, the Everyday Set makes a memorable (and affordable) gift for baby's first Christmas.

$15 at Mark & Graham
Hatch

Hatch Rest Second Gen sleep machine

Give the gift of sleep

The whole family will love this sleep machine -- it soothes babies with the touch of a button, and in turn, parents will get much-needed rest. Turn on white noise, ocean, rain or heartbeat sounds (among other options) and watch the magic happen. The Hatch Rest Second Gen also works as a gentle nightlight, dimmable clock and more. And it's Wi-Fi enabled so you can control the volume remotely through the Hatch Sleep App.

$70 at Walmart
$70 at Best Buy
$70 at Target
You're receiving price alerts for Hatch Rest 2nd Gen All-in-one Sleep Machine, Nightlight & Sound Machine
Amazon

Vtech 7-in-1 Senses & Stages Developmental Gym

An activity mat with so many options

The 7-in-1 Senses and Stages Developmental Gym grows with your baby. It's a play mat for the youngest babies, perfect for kicking toys and tummy time. Later, fold up the sides to create a little ball pit for older babies. Over 20 developmental skills and activities come in this one package. The gym even includes a removable xylophone. 

$56 at Amazon
Get Price Alerts
You're receiving price alerts for Vtech 7-in-1 Senses & Stages Developmental Gym
Amazon

Cotton Muslin Baby Quilt

Cozy up in an adorable, versatile blanket

Anyone with baby experience knows that blankets are excellent to have on-hand -- especially cotton muslin blankets. Whether you need to wipe, wrap, soothe, warm or provide a clean place to play, a muslin blanket is your go-to. Little Unicorn's 100% cotton baby quilt is a cozier, thicker version of the classic muslin blanket. Choose from over 20 adorable patterns and two sizes.

$50 at Amazon
$60 at Target
Get Price Alerts
You're receiving price alerts for Cotton Muslin Baby Quilt
Fat Brain Toys

SmartMax My First Hide & Seek

Exercise baby's brain with a colorful game

SmartMax magnetic play sets are great for building fine motor skills. The My First Hide & Seek set includes a magnetic wand, three sets of magnetic shells and three smiley balls. Pop the funny faces into the shells and guess which one is hiding in which shell. This durable, creative toy is bound to be a favorite for older babies and toddlers. 

$21 at Fat Brain Toys
Amazon

Fisher-Price Soothe 'n Snuggle Otter

A comforting creature to hug

This fuzzy otter's "breathing" motion soothes babies at bedtime or anytime. It also features music, sounds (including white noise, womb, snoring or heartbeat sounds), glowing lights and other sensory discoveries. The volume can be adjusted; your otter experience is customized to your baby. Bonus: The fabric is machine washable; just remove the electronic component.

$32 at Amazon
$32 at Target
Get Price Alerts
You're receiving price alerts for Fisher-Price Soothe 'n Snuggle Otter
Amazon

Uanlauo Baby Play Mat

A soft, safe place to play

A foldable mat is a great piece of gear to have for a baby, especially if you have hard floors. This mat is 71x59 inches, nontoxic and water-resistant. It folds out anywhere you need a clean, cushioned play area, and works in indoor and outdoor settings. Bonus: It's double-sided and comes in nine different variations.

$47 at Amazon
Get Price Alerts
You're receiving price alerts for Uanlauo Baby Play Mat
Amazon

Modern ball pit bundle

A playroom addition that's as fun as it is stylish

Babies will have a blast playing in their very own ball pit and parents will love the subtle color schemes available (gray, blush, ivory earth-tone rainbow, muted leopard and more). This high-quality set checks all the boxes: There's a washable cotton cover over the foam pit, and it includes 200 crush-proof, BPA-free balls. It's a pricey gift but well worth the money, and if you apply the $35 coupon at checkout on Amazon, it brings the price down to $220.

$255 at Little Big Playroom
$255 at Amazon

More holiday gift ideas

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.