COVID vaccines for kids: What to know about boosters and more

jacoblund/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

As the omicron variant surges around the world, US health officials are urging everyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot -- including teens 16 and up. In early December, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer's booster for 16- and 17-year-olds after it was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration.

For the 19th week in a row, COVID-19 cases in children were above 100,000, according to a Dec. 20 report by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

On Dec. 17, Pfizer announced it would be testing a new three-shot vaccine protocol on children aged 6 months to 5 years.

Teens as young as 16 can get boosted as long as six months have passed since their second Pfizer shot. Kids younger than 16 can't get a booster yet, but children ages 5 and up can be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Pfizer's vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is one-third of a regular dose, a slightly different formula and given with a smaller needle. It was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after data showing an encouraging safety profile and high effectiveness was reviewed by independent committees to the CDC and FDA.

At a White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing earlier this month, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky again stressed the importance of COVID-19 boosters, stating plainly, "Get vaccinated, get your kids vaccinated, and get a booster shot when you're eligible." The CDC also released more information and science related to its recommendation of a "test to stay" protocol that allows children who've been exposed to COVID-19 to stay in school instead of sending them home to quarantine.

As the COVID-19 landscape continues to change, here's what we know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids.

Where can my teenager get a booster shot?

Teens ages 16 and up can get a booster now, according to new CDC guidance. Because Pfizer's vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for individuals under age 18, you'll need to find a pharmacy or clinic that has Pfizer's vaccine in stock. A good place to start would be texting your ZIP code to 438829 to find a Pfizer vaccine for people age 12 and up near you.

Do young kids even need a COVID-19 vaccine?

Children remain at low risk of severe COVID-19 disease and death compared with the adult population. (Of states that reported data to the AAP, 0.1% to 1.8% of COVID-19 cases in children resulted in hospitalization.) But children can experience complications from COVID-19, including long COVID and multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Kids ages 5 to 11 are also at least as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as adults are, according to data presented at a meeting of FDA advisers -- more than 1.9 million children in that age group have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic. According to CDC data from Dec. 18, 215 children ages 5 to 11 have died from COVID-19 in the US.

There are also racial disparities in how sick children get from COVID-19. Children ages 5 to 11 who are Black, Native American or Hispanic are three times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than white children, according to the presentation. Of children ages 5 to 11 hospitalized with COVID-19, about one in three will require an ICU admission.

The pandemic has had other effects on children, including mental and emotional tolls. In mid-October, the AAP, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children's Hospital Association declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health, with children from communities of color being disproportionately affected. Given the role that in-person learning plays in a child's development, the CDC prioritized in-person learning for students this fall, and it has guidance on prevention.

Can children age 4 or younger get vaccinated?

Not yet. Fauci has previously said that he expects vaccines to be available to children under 5 by early 2022. On Dec. 17, Pfizer announced that it will be testing a third-dose protocol with children under 5 years old. A two-dose series of a 3-microgram version of the Pfizer vaccine demonstrated effectiveness in children 6 to 24 months, but not 2 to 5 years old.

Everyone 5 and older can get vaccinated. Kids age 12 and up have been eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for a while. The other mRNA vaccine, Moderna, and the only single-dose vaccine on the US market, Johnson & Johnson, aren't available to kids yet.

Where can I get my child vaccinated for COVID-19?

The COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 12 is free regardless of immigration status, just like it is for adults. It is available in pediatricians' offices, doctor's offices, public health clinics and places accessible to children. (Mass vaccination sites that provided COVID-19 shots to adults will not be used as part of the child vaccine program.) A good place to start would be calling your pediatrician or local health clinic for a recommendation on where to go.

Parents may also use this vaccine finder link to find a clinic that has the child vaccine available.

How is Pfizer's vaccine for young kids different?

Pfizer's vaccine is one-third the dose of the vaccine given to everyone age 12 and older (but it's still given in two shots, three weeks apart). The needle used to administer the vaccine will also be smaller. Additionally, the cap on the vial the vaccine comes in will be orange instead of purple and gray to avoid mix-ups.

The formula of the vaccine also varies slightly from the formula for adults. Pfizer's vaccine for kids can be stored up to 10 weeks in a fridge, making it easier to administer. For more information about Pfizer's vaccine for younger children, check out this fact sheet by the FDA.

Should I worry about myocarditis?

Myocarditis and pericarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, is a rare side effect linked to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and is mostly seen in adolescent males and men under 30. (Importantly, cases of myocarditis following vaccination have been mostly mild and gone away quickly. Myocarditis can occur after infection with a virus, including COVID-19.) In one study, the CDC said that 54 kids out of 1 million males ages 12 to 17 experienced myocarditis following a second dose of Pfizer. In general, kids under 12 have a lower risk of myocarditis from other causes compared with adolescents, the CDC says, and the benefits of vaccinating for COVID-19 outweigh any known and potential risks.

By contrast, kids ages 5 to 11 have a higher risk of MIS-C, a potentially serious complication of COVID-19.

"The bottom line is that getting COVID is much riskier to the heart than anything in this vaccine, no matter what age or sex you have," Dr. Matthew Oster said after a presentation on myocarditis prior to the CDC's recommendation for Pfizer's vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Side effects in kids ages 5 to 11 were mostly mild and similar to the side effects adults may experience after vaccination, according to the CDC.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Do I need to give consent in order for my young child to get vaccinated?

Yes, parents generally need to consent to their children receiving medical care, which will include Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. This is especially true for younger children.

However, if you have a teenager or child old enough to express a desire to get a COVID-19 vaccine and you haven't given consent, they may have legal precedent to seek one out, depending on which state you live in.

In Tennessee, the rights of minors versus their parents when it comes to vaccine decisions came under the spotlight last summer when the state's vaccine director, Michelle Fiscus, was allegedly fired, in part, for sending out a memo explaining Tennessee's "mature minor doctrine," which is the state's writing on how minors may seek medical care without the consent of their parents in some cases.

If my child is immunocompromised or has a health condition, can they get a third shot?

A third dose of Pfizer's vaccine isn't authorized or recommended for immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11.

If your child is at least 12 years old, "moderately or severely" immunocompromised and vaccinated with Pfizer, according to the CDC, they should get a third dose of Pfizer, as that's the only vaccine that has been authorized so far. Moderna is only authorized for people age 18 and older. Examples of people who are immunocompromised include people receiving treatment for cancers in the blood or tumors, organ transplant recipients, stem cell transplant recipients, people with untreated or advanced HIV infection and people taking drugs that could suppress the immune response, per the CDC.

Last week, however, the FDA authorized Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for kids, which means children and even newborn babies can receive the treatment if they're sick or were exposed and are at high risk of severe COVID-19. Children who are at high risk for COVID-19 includes kids who are obese or have diabetes, asthma or other conditions.

"Children under one year of age who are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 may be at particularly high risk for severe COVID-19 and this authorization addresses the medical needs of this vulnerable population," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in the authorization release.

Does Pfizer's full FDA approval extend to kids?

The FDA's approval of the vaccine by Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, only applies to people as young as 16 years old. While Pfizer remains the only vaccine authorized for use in kids as young as 5 years old, vaccinating that age group is still under emergency use authorization rather than total approval. This is because, along with other factors, full FDA approval requires data on how the vaccine fares six months out, per NPR. Pfizer's vaccine was only authorized for kids age 12 to 15 in May.

This means that a vaccine mandate that hinges on full approval of a coronavirus vaccine, such as the one announced for school kids in California, won't apply to kids younger than 16 for a while.

My child has allergies. Can they get the vaccine?

"If the child has a history of anaphylaxis or other severe allergies, then the observation time after the injection may be 30 minutes instead of 15," Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease specialist with Stanford Hospital and Clinics and the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, said in August. So you might be asked to stick around the waiting room with your child for an extra 15 minutes so health care providers can monitor vaccine recipients for the (extremely rare) allergic reaction that can occur after any vaccination.

Additionally, Liu said, children who are prescribed an EpiPen for any reason should bring it to their vaccine appointment.

As for adults, children with an allergy to an ingredient in Pfizer's COVID-19 shouldn't take it. Find a list of ingredients in Pfizer's vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 on the FDA's fact sheet.

Can my child get the COVID-19 shot at the same time as other vaccines?

Yes, according to the CDC, your child may get other vaccines when they go in for their coronavirus shot without waiting 14 days between appointments. Flu shots can be given to children age 6 months and older.

Correction, Oct. 25: A previous version of this story included a sentence implying incorrect information about available vaccines for children age 12 and older. Only Pfizer's vaccine is currently available for kids ages 12 to 17.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.