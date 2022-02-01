Pfizer will ask the FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for children under 5, report says

jacoblund/Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to file a request for emergency-use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine to the US Food and Drug Administration allowing children 6 months to 5 years old to receive the shot.



The request could come as early as Tuesday, individuals briefed on the situation told The Washington Post.



In October, the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech's mRNA vaccine, Comirnaty, for all Americans ages 5 and up. The shot for kids 5 to 11 is 10 micrograms, one-third the dose given to everyone 12 and up.

In December Pfizer said it was testing a two-shot series on children 6 months to 5 years old using a 3-microgram dosage.

Comirnaty is the only vaccine approved for minors: Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's shots are still only authorized for adults age 18 and up.

Earlier this month, Pfizer researcher Alexandra Gurtman said the company was also looking at a booster for children ages 5 to 11, given six months after their second dose. Right now, only kids 12 and older can get a Comirnaty booster.

"This booster dose will provide optimized protection against COVID-19 and the omicron variant," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC's COVID-19 vaccine recommendations."

Can children 4 or younger get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Not yet, but Pfizer is reportedly submitting a request to the FDA this week to allow a version of its two-dose vaccine to be administered to children as young as 6 months old.



White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci previously said that he expects vaccines to be available to children under 5 by early 2022.



On Dec. 17, Pfizer announced that it was also testing a booster shot with children 6 months to 5 years old. A two-dose series using a 3-microgram version of Pfizer's vaccine proved effective in children 6 to 24 months, but not with 2-to-5-year-olds.



Results from a vaccine booster test for kids under 5 could be available by early April, Reuters reported. If it proves effective, it would open the door for FDA authorization of COVID boosters for kids 4 and younger.

In December the FDA authorized Eli Lilly's COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment for young children, even newborns, if they're at high risk of severe COVID-19. Last week, though, the FDA halted the emergency-use authorization of the treatment because it's no longer effective against the omicron variant, so it won't be available in the US as long as omicron is responsible for most COVID-19 cases.

When can my child get a booster shot?

Children as young as 12 can get now get a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, given at least five months after their second shot.



Most kids younger than 12 can't get a booster, although the CDC recommends a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 and up who are immunocompromised. They're eligible for a booster 28 days after their second dose.

Where can my kid get a booster shot?

Since only Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is currently approved for anyone under 18, it's generally only available in doctor's offices and public health clinics, not pharmacies and other mass vaccination sites.

Call your pediatrician or local health clinic for a recommendation on where to go. Parents may also text their ZIP code to 438829 or use this vaccine finder link to find a clinic near them that has the child vaccine available.

Do kids really need a COVID-19 vaccine?

According to recent CDC data, 1.5 million children ages 4 and under are currently infected with COVID-19. While it's true children are much less likely to get severely sick from the virus compared to adults, Fauci said, "the risk is not zero."

The CDC reports 362 children ages 5 and under years have died from COVID-19; 230 kids ages 5 to 11; 266 kids ages 12 to 15; and 273 kids ages 16 to 17.

An infection, even a mild case, requires quarantining and potentially sending classmates out of the classroom and back to remote learning. And kids can experience dangerous complications from COVID-19, including long COVID and MIS-C.

According to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics, in January COVID-19 cases in children reached their highest case count since the beginning of the pandemic: Nearly 7.9 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, or one in 10 children, the AAP reported. (The AAP says the definition of "child" varies by the states reporting.)

There are also racial disparities in how sick children get from COVID-19: Kids ages 5 to 11 who are Black, Native American or Hispanic are three times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than white children, according to an FDA advisory panel. Of that group, about one in three will require admission to the ICU.

Are booster shots safe for children?

In a statement following its authorization of booster doses for kids 12 to 15, the FDA said it reviewed real-world data from more than 6,300 children in Israel, ages 12 to 15, who received a booster shot at least five months after their second dose of Pfizer.



No additional safety concerns were reported to date in those individuals, according to the FDA.

"These additional data enabled the FDA to reassess the benefits and risks of the use of a booster in the younger adolescent population in the setting of the current surge in COVID-19 cases," the agency said. "The data shows there are no new safety concerns following a booster in this population."

What side effects can kids get from a COVID-19 vaccine or booster?

Vaccine side effects in kids ages 5 to 11 are mostly mild and similar to those adults may experience, according to the CDC, including soreness at the injection site, fever, muscle soreness, nausea and fatigue. In a Dec. 13 report from the agency, the CDC reviewed reports from safety monitoring systems on more than 8 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine given to kids ages 5 to 11, confirming that children's immune systems respond well to the vaccine with common mild side effects, and that serious adverse events are rarely reported.

Inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis, and of the muscle's outer lining, called pericarditis, are rare and typically mild side effects linked to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, mostly in adolescent males and young men ages 12 to 29. (Myocarditis can also occur after infection with COVID-19.)

In one study, the CDC said that 54 recipients out of a million males ages 12 to 17 experienced myocarditis following the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine. In contrast, kids ages 5 to 11 who catch COVID-19 have a higher risk of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, a potentially serious complication involving inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or other organs.

"The bottom line is that getting COVID is much riskier to the heart than anything in this vaccine, no matter what age or sex you are," Dr. Matthew Oster, a pediatric cardiologist at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, told the CDC in November, ABC News reported.

How is Pfizer's child vaccine for kids under 12 different?



Though it's still delivered in two shots given three weeks apart, Pfizer's vaccine for kids 5 to 11 is one-third the dose given to everyone 12 and up. Pfizer's vaccine for kids can also be stored for up to 10 weeks in a fridge, making it easier to administer, and the cap on the vial is orange instead of purple and gray to avoid mix-ups.

And if it helps to put your kids at ease, the needle used to administer the child's dose of vaccine is also smaller.



For more information about Pfizer's vaccine for younger children, check out this fact sheet by the FDA.

Do I need to give consent for my young child to get vaccinated?

Yes, parents generally need to consent to their children receiving medical care, including Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. This is especially true for younger children.

However, depending on which state you live in, there may be a legal precedent for teens and other kids to request the vaccine without your permission: Tennessee's vaccine director, Michelle Fiscus, was fired in August allegedly in part for sending out a memo detailing Tennessee's "mature minor doctrine," which explains how minors may seek medical care without the consent of their parents.

If my child has a serious health condition, can they get a third shot?

The CDC recommended a third dose for children as young as 5 who are "moderately to severely" immunocompromised, 28 days after their second shot. This guidance for immunocompromised children (including kids who've had an organ transplant or are taking medications that suppress the immune system) is in line with guidance for adults whose bodies don't mount a good immune response to the COVID-19 vaccines.

My child has allergies. Can they get the vaccine?

Yes, though you might be asked to stick around the waiting room so health care providers can monitor them for (extremely rare) allergic reactions that can occur after any vaccination.

"If the child has a history of anaphylaxis or other severe allergies, then the observation time after the injection may be 30 minutes instead of 15," said Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease specialist with Stanford Hospital and Clinics and the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. Children who have been prescribed an EpiPen for any reason should bring it to their vaccine appointment, Liu added.

As with adults, children with an allergy to an ingredient in Pfizer's COVID-19 shouldn't take it. You can find a list of ingredients in Pfizer's vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 on the FDA's fact sheet.

Can my child get the COVID-19 shot at the same time as other vaccines?

According to the CDC, your child may get other vaccines when they go in for their COVID shot without waiting 14 days between appointments. Flu shots can be given to children ages 6 months and older.

