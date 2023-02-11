The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Kids in 2023

Sure, Valentine's Day is traditionally considered to be a romantic holiday for couples, but it's also a great time to surprise your kids with a fun Valentine's Day gift. And the good news is that you don't have to drop a ton of dough to make Valentine's Day special for your kids. Sweet treats and little surprises are always appreciated and will go a long way toward making the holiday extra meaningful.

Below, you'll find our favorite picks of small, affordable Valentine's Day gifts for kids. If you want to get some quality time in with your kiddos, we've included fun crafts and games. Or how about some kid-friendly baking tools or a Valentine's-themed Lego set? Any of these gift ideas will score you major points with your kids on Feb 14.

While you're searching for a Valentine's Day gift for the kid in your life, don't forget to check out the best Valentine's Day gifts for other people you care about, too.

Amazon Chocolate Pen If you've got a junior chef in your home, consider buying this easy-to-use tool for decorating cakes, cookies and other treats. The Chocolate Pen is easy to use and delicious, delicious fun. Kids can choose from various colors and draw all sorts of words and designs. It also comes with 40 molds to create hearts, stars, sea creatures and more. A warming tray keeps chocolate gooey as the battery-powered pen refills itself by sucking up the sweet stuff into the cartridge. Draw, eat, repeat. $30 at Amazon

Lush Love Bug Bath Bomb What kid doesn't love bath bombs? This citrusy bath bomb from Lush is a blend of Sicilian lemon, rose and sweet orange. But the best part is that when it dissolves, you're surrounded by psychedelic, shimmery swirls of color. Seriously groovy. $7 at Lush

Douglas Spunky Hedgehog With Heart Plushie For some kids, stuffies bring pure joy. At 5 inches tall, this adorable hedgehog is tiny, but it's a little fuzz ball of huggable bliss. It's also just the right size to pop into a backpack if you want to make your kid's day when they get to school on Valentine's morning. $13 at The Paper Store$13 at Douglas

Dylan's Candy Bar Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine Variety Tackle Box Chocolate is nice, but a whole box full of a variety of sweet treats is even better. Dylan's Candy Bar Tackle Box will give any sweet tooth a sugar rush with its gummy hearts, cotton candy sours, chocolate-covered marshmallows and more. $15 at Dylan's Candy Bar

Amazon Little Blue Truck's Valentine book If you don't want to give your little ones candy, this book is a great alternative. Kids love the Little Blue Truck series by Alice Schertle. This Valentine's version has colorful illustrations and a different animal on each page with textured foil Valentine's cards that kids can touch -- perfect for early readers or for reading aloud to toddlers. $8 at Amazon

Maisonette Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar magna-tiles structures Magna-Tiles are simply the best. It's no wonder so many parents rave about them. Kids can build all sorts of structures out of these engaging magnetic tiles, which means hours of creative play rather than staring at a screen. This Very Hungry Caterpillar set comes in a heart-shaped box and is composed of 16 tiles: nine tiny squares, four quarter rounds, two right-angle triangles and one huge square. In addition to the beloved Eric Carle caterpillar, these shapes can also spell out "I love you." $45 at Maisonette

Amazon Melissa & Doug butterfly and heart wooden stamp This would be a great gift for a kid who enjoys making cards for everyone. With eight wooden stamps and a stamp pad, they'll have lots of options to create art and crafts at their own pace. $9 at Amazon

Norpro Norpro Silicone Heart Pancake Rings Kick-off their Valentine's morning the right way with heart-shaped pancakes! These nonstick silicone molds are easy to use, and the pancakes come out perfectly shaped. Bonus: You can also use them for making heart-shaped eggs. $8 at NorproWebstore

Amazon Lego BrickHeadz Valentine's Bee Although the Lego BrickHeadz Valentine's Bee is recommended for children above the age of 10, younger kids can enjoy it too if you're there to supervise. This bee contains 140 parts, is 3 inches tall and can serve as a sweet reminder of how much you love your kiddo. $49 at Walmart$39 at Amazon

Amazon Creativity for Kids string art heart light Here's another handmade present: This string art is best suited for children aged 8 and up. What makes this string art light so appealing? Well, not only is it shaped like a heart, but it also glows in the dark. This Valentine-themed art project makes one pink lantern and is perfect to do together. $19 at Amazon

Target Munchkin bath crayons We've all seen how kids like using markers, crayons and other writing tools on walls. But now you can redirect those creative instincts by getting bath crayons and let them go wild, creating shapes and drawings that express their artistic side while bathing. And don't worry, these doodles are easy to remove. $6 at Target

Papersource Four in a Row heart game Games are a great way to spend more quality time with your child and get them away from the screen. This game is simply a heart-shaped version of the classic Connect Four. It's deceptively easy for anyone to play and lots of fun for kids and adults alike. $20 at Burke Decor

Target Laugh-Out-Loud Valentine's Day jokes for kids A joke book is one of the greatest Valentine's Day presents you can offer a child, since some kids express their love by making people laugh. This Valentine's Day edition jokes for kids book contains 144 pages of jokes that will keep the kid comic in your life laughing. $5 at Target