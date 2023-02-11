X
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Kids in 2023

Spread love to the kiddos in your life this Valentine's Day.

Robin Mosley Desiree DeNunzio
2 min read
Chocolate Pen
Chocolate Pen
$30 at Amazon
Love Bug Bath Bomb
Love Bug Bath Bomb
$7 at Lush
Spunky Hedgehog With Heart Plushie
Spunky Hedgehog With Heart Plushie
$13 at The Paper Store
Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine Variety Tackle Box
Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine Variety Tackle Box
$15 at Dylan's Candy Bar
Little Blue Truck's Valentine book
Little Blue Truck's Valentine book
$9 at Amazon
Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar magna-tiles structures
Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar magna-tiles structures
$45 at Maisonette
Melissa & Doug butterfly and heart wooden stamp
Melissa & Doug butterfly and heart wooden stamp
$10 at Amazon
Norpro Silicone Heart Pancake Rings
Norpro Silicone Heart Pancake Rings
$8 at NorproWebstore
Lego BrickHeadz Valentine's Bee
Lego BrickHeadz Valentine's Bee
$50 at Walmart
Creativity for Kids string art heart light
Creativity for Kids string art heart light
$19 at Amazon
Munchkin bath crayons
Munchkin bath crayons
$6 at Target
Four in a Row heart game
Four in a Row heart game
$20 at Burke Decor
Laugh-Out-Loud Valentine's Day jokes for kids
Laugh-Out-Loud Valentine's Day jokes for kids
$5 at Target
Budsies
Budsies
$139 at Budsies
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Sure, Valentine's Day is traditionally considered to be a romantic holiday for couples, but it's also a great time to surprise your kids with a fun Valentine's Day gift. And the good news is that you don't have to drop a ton of dough to make Valentine's Day special for your kids. Sweet treats and little surprises are always appreciated and will go a long way toward making the holiday extra meaningful. 

Below, you'll find our favorite picks of small, affordable Valentine's Day gifts for kids. If you want to get some quality time in with your kiddos, we've included fun crafts and games. Or how about some kid-friendly baking tools or a Valentine's-themed Lego set? Any of these gift ideas will score you major points with your kids on Feb 14. 

While you're searching for a Valentine's Day gift for the kid in your life, don't forget to check out the best Valentine's Day gifts for other people you care about, too.

Amazon

Chocolate Pen

If you've got a junior chef in your home, consider buying this easy-to-use tool for decorating cakes, cookies and other treats. The Chocolate Pen is easy to use and delicious, delicious fun. Kids can choose from various colors and draw all sorts of words and designs. It also comes with 40 molds to create hearts, stars, sea creatures and more. A warming tray keeps chocolate gooey as the battery-powered pen refills itself by sucking up the sweet stuff into the cartridge. Draw, eat, repeat.

$30 at Amazon
Lush

Love Bug Bath Bomb

What kid doesn't love bath bombs? This citrusy bath bomb from Lush is a blend of Sicilian lemon, rose and sweet orange. But the best part is that when it dissolves, you're surrounded by psychedelic, shimmery swirls of color. Seriously groovy.

$7 at Lush
Douglas

Spunky Hedgehog With Heart Plushie

For some kids, stuffies bring pure joy. At 5 inches tall, this adorable hedgehog is tiny, but it's a little fuzz ball of huggable bliss. It's also just the right size to pop into a backpack if you want to make your kid's day when they get to school on Valentine's morning.

$13 at The Paper Store$13 at Douglas
Dylan's Candy Bar

Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine Variety Tackle Box

Chocolate is nice, but a whole box full of a variety of sweet treats is even better. Dylan's Candy Bar Tackle Box will give any sweet tooth a sugar rush with its gummy hearts, cotton candy sours, chocolate-covered marshmallows and more. 

$15 at Dylan's Candy Bar
Amazon

Little Blue Truck's Valentine book

If you don't want to give your little ones candy, this book is a great alternative. Kids love the Little Blue Truck series by Alice Schertle. This Valentine's version has colorful illustrations and a different animal on each page with textured foil Valentine's cards that kids can touch -- perfect for early readers or for reading aloud to toddlers.

$8 at Amazon
Maisonette

Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar magna-tiles structures

Magna-Tiles are simply the best. It's no wonder so many parents rave about them. Kids can build all sorts of structures out of these engaging magnetic tiles, which means hours of creative play rather than staring at a screen. This Very Hungry Caterpillar set comes in a heart-shaped box and is composed of 16 tiles: nine tiny squares, four quarter rounds, two right-angle triangles and one huge square. In addition to the beloved Eric Carle caterpillar, these shapes can also spell out "I love you."

$45 at Maisonette
Amazon

Melissa & Doug butterfly and heart wooden stamp

This would be a great gift for a kid who enjoys making cards for everyone. With eight wooden stamps and a stamp pad, they'll have lots of options to create art and crafts at their own pace.

$9 at Amazon
Norpro

Norpro Silicone Heart Pancake Rings

Kick-off their Valentine's morning the right way with heart-shaped pancakes! These nonstick silicone molds are easy to use, and the pancakes come out perfectly shaped. Bonus: You can also use them for making heart-shaped eggs.

$8 at NorproWebstore
Amazon

Lego BrickHeadz Valentine's Bee

Although the Lego BrickHeadz Valentine's Bee is recommended for children above the age of 10, younger kids can enjoy it too if you're there to supervise. This bee contains 140 parts, is 3 inches tall and can serve as a sweet reminder of how much you love your kiddo.

$49 at Walmart$39 at Amazon
Amazon

Creativity for Kids string art heart light

Here's another handmade present: This string art is best suited for children aged 8 and up. What makes this string art light so appealing? Well, not only is it shaped like a heart, but it also glows in the dark. This Valentine-themed art project makes one pink lantern and is perfect to do together.

$19 at Amazon
Target

Munchkin bath crayons

We've all seen how kids like using markers, crayons and other writing tools on walls. But now you can redirect those creative instincts by getting bath crayons and let them go wild, creating shapes and drawings that express their artistic side while bathing. And don't worry, these doodles are easy to remove. 

$6 at Target
Papersource

Four in a Row heart game

Games are a great way to spend more quality time with your child and get them away from the screen. This game is simply a heart-shaped version of the classic Connect Four. It's deceptively easy for anyone to play and lots of fun for kids and adults alike.

$20 at Burke Decor
Target

Laugh-Out-Loud Valentine's Day jokes for kids

A joke book is one of the greatest Valentine's Day presents you can offer a child, since some kids express their love by making people laugh. This Valentine's Day edition jokes for kids book contains 144 pages of jokes that will keep the kid comic in your life laughing.

$5 at Target
Budsies

Budsies

It's awesome to see children produce artwork from their imaginations, but seeing it translated to 3D form is even better. If you have a creative child who also enjoys stuffed animals, consider gifting them a Budsies stuffed animal that brings their drawings to life. It's a bit on the pricey side, but well worth the cost.

$139 at Budsies
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.