iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Wellness Parenting

Best 2022 Advent Calendars for Kids

Make counting down the days until Christmas extra exciting with these cool advent calendars for kids.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
4 min read
Show More (8 items)

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Christmas brings out a wide range of feelings and excitement in people, especially kids. Advent calendars are a great way to add a little extra magic to the holiday season while children anxiously count down the days until Santa comes.

Advent calendars have come a long way over the years. Now, they're chock-full of all sorts of toys, candies and fun surprises that make the process of waiting for Christmas a bit easier. If they're not a part of your household's tradition yet, the idea is that starting on Dec. 1, kids (or adults!) get to open a numbered door each day. Depending on the calendar you choose, you may find chocolate, toys or even books behind each carefully crafted door. 

We've compiled a list of the best Advent calendars for kids for 2022. Whether your kids are into Legos, fidget toys, science or something else entirely, there's an Advent calendar out there suited to those interests. Some of these popular options sell out before the holiday season even begins, so be sure to get yours as soon as possible.
Amazon

Disney Storybook Collection

Read through a magical tale each day

This Advent calendar for kids is for the avid readers. Every day there's a new paperback book to read featuring holiday-themed adventures and regular stories of your Disney favorites. 

$29 at Amazon
KiwiCo

Christmas Village

Winter wonderland playhouse

This Advent calendar gives kids the opportunity to build their own mini village. Each day offers up a new part of the village to assemble, from a house to an evergreen tree to a reindeer. With 24 surprises, your kids will get plenty of play-based learning while having fun. 

$50 at KiwiCo
Amazon

National Geographic

Collect fossils and rocks

For the science kid that loves collecting gemstones, this National Geographic Advent calendar is great for exploring the wonders of the world through rocks, gems and fossils. From shiny to matte, there's a special surprise behind 25 doors, including a special rose quartz on the 25th day that kids will dig out themselves. 

$30 at Amazon
Amazon

Pokemon

Catch 'em all this holiday

Who doesn't love Pokemon? With this long-standing brand, both adults and kids have grown up on it. To celebrate the holidays, this Pokemon Advent calendar has 16 figures including popular Pokemon such as Pikachu and Eevee. For kids ages 4 and up.

$50 at Amazon
Amazon

Roblox Action Collection

For fans of the game

If you've got a Roblox-obsessed kid in your household, you're not alone. This Advent calendar has 24 doors that reveal holiday-themed Roblox characters and accessories. Kids can mix and match these accessories to make their very own unique character. This calendar also comes with two redeemable codes to unlock exclusive Roblox content, too.

$35 at Amazon
Lego

Lego Guardians of the Galaxy

A Marvel calendar that packs a punch

Lego Advent calendar is always popular, but we think this Guardians of the Galaxy version will be extra hot. Best for ages 6 and up, this Lego Advent calendar set features 24 gifts composed of 298 Lego pieces. It is an absolute surprise for your kid to see the seven included mini figures or Lego friends and accessories. Other popular Lego Advent calendar themes include Star Wars and Lego Friends, and a Harry Potter Advent calendar.

$45 at Lego
Amazon

Funko Pop Harry Potter

Enchant your muggle with this crazy-fun calendar

Two trends combine in this cool Advent calendar. Funko Pop figurines are popular collectibles and the wizards of Hogwarts are still going strong. 24 Harry Potter vinyl Pocket Pops (mini Funko Pop figurines) are included here, creating quite the menagerie. Kids will love discovering Harry, Hermione, Ron and the other magical characters and creatures. 

$45 at Amazon
Amazon

Fidget Toys

Pop-its, spinners, squishies and more

Sensory toys aren't just for stress -- kids are all about these trendy gizmos. Pop-its, squishies, tubes, koosh-y balls, fidget spinners and all kinds of doo-dads are tucked away behind the little doors of this fun Advent calendar. This Christmas countdown calendar is the perfect Christmas gift for kids to count down the days till Christmas Eve and get some surprises every day.

$33 at Amazon
Uncommon Goods

Buildable Train Station

A festive wooden train set for preschoolers

This holiday season little ones ages 3 and up will delight in opening a piece of Grand Station each day until the set is complete. Railway tracks, wooden trains, figures (including Santa) and other holiday-themed pieces are included in this Advent calendar. Bonus: The outside of the box unfolds to complete a winter scene.

$40 at Uncommon Goods
Amazon

The Crazy Scientist

Cool science experiments for curious kids

Little scientists will love counting down to Santa with daily STEM activities. Twenty-four little boxes contain materials (with the exception of some common household materials) for projects and experiments. The Crazy Scientist Advent calendar is recommended for ages 8 and up, but younger kids who are interested in science can partake with some help. Bonus: The empty boxes come together after Christmas to form a board game.

$30 at Amazon
Amazon

Playmobil Royal Picnic

Fit for a princess or prince

Kids who are into imaginative play will love this royal Advent calendar. Hidden behind each door is one of 24 Playmobil figures and pieces that combine to create a royal picnic. The detailed toy set will last far beyond the holiday season, making this Advent calendar a great value. Playmobil also makes a Back to the Future 3 Advent calendar and a Bathtime Fun Advent calendar, among other Advent calendar holiday offerings. For ages 4 and up.

$33 at Amazon
Amazon

Super Mario

Give gamers more Mario!

Mario and Luigi have never been hotter. So this Super Mario Advent calendar hits the mark this holiday season. Pop open the little doors and discover 17 video game-themed action figures, plus seven colorful accessories. Kids ages 3 and up can place each prize around the cardboard scene as they gear up for Christmas.

$50 at Amazon
Hearthsong

Gingerbread House

A sweet tradition for years to come

This sturdy wood Advent calendar doesn't come with toys. You fill the 24 little drawers yourself. It may be a little extra work, but this colorful gingerbread house could be the start of a DIY Advent calendar family tradition. Just add notes, chocolate, tiny toys, ornaments or any other itty-bitty holiday trinkets.

$60 at Amazon

Find The Perfect Gift

AllUnder $10Under $20Under $50Under $100Under $250
allmomsgrandparentsfoodiesromanticdadsjewelryteenshometechfitnesstravelerspreteensgamingkids
107 results
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Bokksu Japanese snack box
See at Amazon
State cashmere blanket throw blanket
See at Amazon
HyperChiller
See at Amazon
Nixplay smart digital photo frame
$20 at CB2
Online cooking classes
See at Online Cooking School
Washable Silk Tee & Shorts
See at Quince
Ouai Chill Pill Bath Bombs
See at Ulta
60 Hour Candle
See at TheraBox
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
See at Dyson
Mint & Lily Mama necklace
See at Mint & Lily
Sephora gift card
See at Sephora
Google Nest Hub
See at Google
Theragun Prime
See at Therabody
Matador NanoDry Towel
See at REI
Mixbook
See at Mixbook
Tiki fire pit
See at Amazon
Mario Badescu face spray set
See at Ulta
Flower delivery from BloomsyBox
See at BloomsyBox
Slip silk pillowcase
See at Amazon
Aarke water carbonator
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Apple AirPods 3
$150 at Amazon
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$280 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Atlas Tea Club