Best 2022 Advent Calendars for Kids

Christmas brings out a wide range of feelings and excitement in people, especially kids. Advent calendars are a great way to add a little extra magic to the holiday season while children anxiously count down the days until Santa comes.

Advent calendars have come a long way over the years. Now, they're chock-full of all sorts of toys, candies and fun surprises that make the process of waiting for Christmas a bit easier. If they're not a part of your household's tradition yet, the idea is that starting on Dec. 1, kids (or adults!) get to open a numbered door each day. Depending on the calendar you choose, you may find chocolate, toys or even books behind each carefully crafted door.

We've compiled a list of the best Advent calendars for kids for 2022. Whether your kids are into Legos, fidget toys, science or something else entirely, there's an Advent calendar out there suited to those interests. Some of these popular options sell out before the holiday season even begins, so be sure to get yours as soon as possible.

Amazon This Advent calendar for kids is for the avid readers. Every day there's a new paperback book to read featuring holiday-themed adventures and regular stories of your Disney favorites.

KiwiCo This Advent calendar gives kids the opportunity to build their own mini village. Each day offers up a new part of the village to assemble, from a house to an evergreen tree to a reindeer. With 24 surprises, your kids will get plenty of play-based learning while having fun.

Amazon For the science kid that loves collecting gemstones, this National Geographic Advent calendar is great for exploring the wonders of the world through rocks, gems and fossils. From shiny to matte, there's a special surprise behind 25 doors, including a special rose quartz on the 25th day that kids will dig out themselves.

Amazon Who doesn't love Pokemon? With this long-standing brand, both adults and kids have grown up on it. To celebrate the holidays, this Pokemon Advent calendar has 16 figures including popular Pokemon such as Pikachu and Eevee. For kids ages 4 and up.

Amazon If you've got a Roblox-obsessed kid in your household, you're not alone. This Advent calendar has 24 doors that reveal holiday-themed Roblox characters and accessories. Kids can mix and match these accessories to make their very own unique character. This calendar also comes with two redeemable codes to unlock exclusive Roblox content, too.

Lego Lego Advent calendar is always popular, but we think this Guardians of the Galaxy version will be extra hot. Best for ages 6 and up, this Lego Advent calendar set features 24 gifts composed of 298 Lego pieces. It is an absolute surprise for your kid to see the seven included mini figures or Lego friends and accessories. Other popular Lego Advent calendar themes include Star Wars and Lego Friends, and a Harry Potter Advent calendar.

Amazon Two trends combine in this cool Advent calendar. Funko Pop figurines are popular collectibles and the wizards of Hogwarts are still going strong. 24 Harry Potter vinyl Pocket Pops (mini Funko Pop figurines) are included here, creating quite the menagerie. Kids will love discovering Harry, Hermione, Ron and the other magical characters and creatures.

Amazon Sensory toys aren't just for stress -- kids are all about these trendy gizmos. Pop-its, squishies, tubes, koosh-y balls, fidget spinners and all kinds of doo-dads are tucked away behind the little doors of this fun Advent calendar. This Christmas countdown calendar is the perfect Christmas gift for kids to count down the days till Christmas Eve and get some surprises every day.

Uncommon Goods This holiday season little ones ages 3 and up will delight in opening a piece of Grand Station each day until the set is complete. Railway tracks, wooden trains, figures (including Santa) and other holiday-themed pieces are included in this Advent calendar. Bonus: The outside of the box unfolds to complete a winter scene.

Amazon Little scientists will love counting down to Santa with daily STEM activities. Twenty-four little boxes contain materials (with the exception of some common household materials) for projects and experiments. The Crazy Scientist Advent calendar is recommended for ages 8 and up, but younger kids who are interested in science can partake with some help. Bonus: The empty boxes come together after Christmas to form a board game.

Amazon Kids who are into imaginative play will love this royal Advent calendar. Hidden behind each door is one of 24 Playmobil figures and pieces that combine to create a royal picnic. The detailed toy set will last far beyond the holiday season, making this Advent calendar a great value. Playmobil also makes a Back to the Future 3 Advent calendar and a Bathtime Fun Advent calendar, among other Advent calendar holiday offerings. For ages 4 and up.

Amazon Mario and Luigi have never been hotter. So this Super Mario Advent calendar hits the mark this holiday season. Pop open the little doors and discover 17 video game-themed action figures, plus seven colorful accessories. Kids ages 3 and up can place each prize around the cardboard scene as they gear up for Christmas.