Bacteria Risk Prompts Recall of 145,000 Cans of Baby Formula

Thousands of cans of baby formula have been voluntarily recalled by manufacturer Reckitt, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Monday. The recall covers 145,000 cans of Enfamil Prosobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula that were possibly contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii. That's the same bacteria that shut down a baby formula plant in Michigan, fueling a formula shortage last year.

Monday's recall covers formula with a use-by date of March 1, 2024, Reckitt said. The formula was shipped across the United States, including Puerto Rico and Guam. Recalled cans have the batch numbers ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ printed on the bottom.

"All product distributed went through extensive testing and tested negative for the bacteria," Reckitt noted. No illnesses have been reported and none of the company's other products are affected.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the formula they've purchased can call Reckitt at 1-800-479-0551.