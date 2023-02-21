X
1st-Gen iPhone at AuctionShopping at Costco as a Non-MemberMicrosoft Limits Bing's AI ChatbotAuroras on Jupiter's MoonsHeart Disease Screenings9 Cooking HacksA World Without Google SearchMCU Phase 5 Release Dates

Bacteria Risk Prompts Recall of 145,000 Cans of Baby Formula

The voluntary recall of an Enfamil ProSobee formula is over the same bacteria that played a role in last year's baby formula shortage.

blok-headshot
Andrew Blok
blok-headshot
Andrew Blok Associate Editor

Andrew Blok has been an associate editor at CNET covering HVAC and home energy, with a focus on solar since October 2021. As an environmental journalist, he navigates the changing energy landscape to help people make smart energy decisions. He's a graduate of the Knight Center for Environmental Journalism at Michigan State and wrote for several publications in the Great Lakes region, including Great Lakes Now and Environmental Health News since 2019. You can find him in western Michigan watching birds.

Expertise Solar providers and portable solar power; coffee makers, grinders and products Credentials Masters degree in environmental journalism
See full bio
A can of ProSobee infant formula.

If you bought this formula, be aware that it may be under recall.

 FDA

Thousands of cans of baby formula have been voluntarily recalled by manufacturer Reckitt, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Monday. The recall covers 145,000 cans of Enfamil Prosobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula that were possibly contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii. That's the same bacteria that shut down a baby formula plant in Michigan, fueling a formula shortage last year.

Monday's recall covers formula with a use-by date of March 1, 2024, Reckitt said. The formula was shipped across the United States, including Puerto Rico and Guam. Recalled cans have the batch numbers ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ printed on the bottom.

"All product distributed went through extensive testing and tested negative for the bacteria," Reckitt noted. No illnesses have been reported and none of the company's other products are affected.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the formula they've purchased can call Reckitt at 1-800-479-0551.

Read more

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.