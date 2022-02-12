Baby registry must-haves: 10 things I wish I had asked for

Building a baby registry can be a stressful, time-consuming process and a crash course in a whole new world of products -- do I need a sleep sack, a swaddle or a sleep sack swaddle? What is the difference between all of these bottles? What on earth is a Snoo?

In reality, once your baby arrives, the products you spend hours agonizing over aren't going to be as important as you think they are. Babies really only need a few things (food, clothes, diapers, a safe place to sleep), and every baby is indeed different, with different preferences. Are any of these items truly necessary? No. That being said, here are 10 baby purchases that ended up being key to my parenting journey, that I wish I had known to register for instead of buying in a panic on Amazon in those early weeks.

What are some baby things you wish you had known to register for? Drop a note in the comments. You can also check out our picks for the best diapers, best baby monitors, best car seats and best baby clothes.

Magnificent Baby If you take one piece of advice from this list, make it this: Invest in as many magnetic onesies as your budget allows. These are pricey, but in my experience, totally worth it. No zippers, no snaps – just little magnetic buttons that let you quickly and easily open and close your baby's PJs, perfect for those bleary-eyed middle-of-the-night changes. The fabric has a nice soft, almost silky feel, and there are lots of cute patterns to choose from. (My baby's Pop-pop also loves them, as they're easy to operate even with arthritic hands.)

Love To Dream We brought our baby girl home from the hospital armed with several Halo sleepsack swaddles and swaddle blankets, only for her to either break out or generally hate all of them. She seemed to want to sleep with her hands up, so I ordered a Love to Dream swaddle. She immediately seemed more comfortable at nap time, and we stuck with these until she was ready to transition out (as you size up there are "transition" options that let you zip off the sleeves). These swaddles also offer the added bonus of making your little one look like a flying squirrel.

Evenflo My lactation consultant recommended these bottles as the most similarly shaped to a human nipple, and best for helping improve baby's latch. They're easy to clean and pack in a cooler. Plus, they're a steal compared to the far more pricey Comotomo bottles I had on my registry. While my baby didn't seem to have a real preference for either, the Evenflo were the ones we stuck with.

Baby Einstein What do you actually do with a newborn all day, when they aren't eating or sleeping (which, to be fair, is most of the time)? This Baby Einstein mirror may not be the most aesthetically pleasing, but my baby loved it – giving her a way to look at herself and at some high-contrast patterns made tummy time a lot easier for us in the early days. She also liked looking at the high-contrast animal cards, which would make her smile.

Splashin'kids Speaking of tummy time, once your baby reaches three months, this water mat will help make that activity more engaging and interesting. It's essentially a mini water bed for babies, and gives them a different kind of feeling while on their stomach, and something to look at with the floating fish. You can also try propping them up in different ways using the inflatable sides. It helped us extend our tummy time sessions quite a bit.

Johnson's Between spit up, diaper blowouts and messy milk eating, newborns can get grimy pretty quickly. For the moments when you don't want to do a full bath (or those fun times when one of the above happens immediately after a bath), these Johnson's Head-to-Toe wipes are nice to have on hand. They're just big, soft hypoallergenic pre-moistened baby wipes that let you do a quick cleanup.

Baby Brezza When my breastfeeding plans went awry due to oral ties and low supply, we began combination feeding, a little bit of nursing but mostly formula. But prepping bottles for the day was a source of stress, even with the very handy Dr. Brown's Formula Mixing Pitcher. If you know that you're going to be formula feeding when you build your registry, do yourself a favor and ask for a Baby Brezza. Essentially a Keurig for formula, it makes bottles on demand warmed to one of three temperatures. Though past versions have come under scrutiny for not measuring formula correctly, I haven't had an issue with the latest model, which has strict cleaning requirements (and to double check, we occasionally weigh bottles on a kitchen scale). You can choose from the Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced, which lets you manually push a button to get the formula, or the Advanced Wi-Fi, which lets you start a bottle from your phone. It's not cheap, but made my formula feeding journey infinitely better.

Hanna Andersson Really, the point here is to register for more burp clothes than you ever could have imagined. Our baby is a frequent spitter, and we have burp clothes strewn around the house at all times. These Hanna Andersson ones are nice and soft, and slightly larger than the Burt's Bees ones that I had on my registry, for about the same price.

Royal Angels I registered for a regular old baby nail clipper, figuring, I know how to clip nails, how hard could it be? At least for me, it wasn't that it was necessarily difficult, but scary – newborns are squirmy, and their nails are so tiny, that I was terrified to go near them with a clipper. Not to mention that newborn nails grow surprisingly fast and need to be trimmed often, lest your Wolverine-in-training scratch themself in the face. This battery-powered electric nail clipper is a lifesaver: It has three different baby age-specific filing attachments (and some adult ones too), a light so you can see what you're doing, and two speeds in each direction. You can even file away while your baby is sleeping (weird but true, at least in my case).

Simple Houseware This one is for the parents. I naively thought that I'd be able to fit all of my materials for nursing/pumping in a nice little caddy. I was very wrong. A small storage cart like this one will actually hold everything you need, like your pump, extra pump parts, snacks, water bottle, burp clothes and whatever else you'll need (and shout out to postpartum nurse and Instagram influencer Karrie Locher for the idea). And you can roll it from room to room so you aren't trapped on the couch all the time.

Bumco This one is an honorable mention because it was indeed on my registry after a friend's recommendation. If you're someone who hates getting your hands sticky, you need this tool that can only really be called a butt spatula. Apply your baby's diaper cream to this little silicone brush and put it on their bum, saving your hands from becoming a mess. It has a suction stand so it can sit on your diaper table on its own, and it's easy to clean off.

For more, check out the best breast pumps and best cribs.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.