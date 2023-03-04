5 Life-Changing Baby Products I Don't Regret Investing In

When I was 6 months pregnant and basking in the second trimester glow (before those last months of waking up every hour at night to pee), my husband and I went away for the weekend with another couple who were also expecting. We spent a good amount of time pointing out the number of young families walking around with fancy baby gear and poking fun -- who in their right mind would spend $900 for a stroller? Where did that baby think they were going, a runway show?

Welp, a couple of months and hours of research later (including pushing a sandbag shaped like a baby in circles around a BuyBuy Baby), I spent almost that on an UppaBaby stroller -- and I have no regrets. It was one of several baby products we decided may be worth the splurge for our nursery and beyond, that ended up making the first year of our lives as parents far easier.

None of these were items we wanted to force anyone to buy us on our baby registry, but ones that we felt would be worth the money to buy on our own to last us through the first year of parenthood (and a potential second child down the line). Now that we're well into toddlerhood, I can confirm that if you want to invest in some top-of-the-line baby gear, these are well worth the extra expense. You can also check out our editors' picks for splurge-worthy kitchen tools and the best gifts to buy your older parents.

Screenshot by Alison DeNisco Rayome/CNET The sturdiest stroller imaginable The aforementioned UPPAbaby Vista V2 is the Rolls-Royce of strollers -- it's super sturdy and could handle the bumpy sidewalks around our apartment with ease, allowing our newborn to fall asleep on walks. Later on it was able to handle sand, dirt and gravel roads, too. While it's larger than most strollers and takes up a good amount of trunk space, I didn't find that to be an issue most of the time. We went with the Vista (which starts at $1,000) since it came with a bassinet attachment and can convert to a two-seater in the event of a second child, but if you only need a one-child option (and a sold-separately bassinet), the Cruz V2 model is $300 less. Pro tip: Watch out for sales from places like BuyBuy Baby -- we ended up getting our Vista for around $750 since the color was going out of commission, and found the car seat that pairs with it on heavy discount at a Bed Bath and Beyond. $1,000 at Amazon

Baby Brezza A Keurig for baby formula When my breastfeeding journey ended earlier than expected, one of my least favorite things to do was carefully measure out baby formula and mix bottles. Enter the Baby Brezza: Basically a Keurig for baby formula, where all you have to do is push a button (on the Advanced model, you can do this on your phone) and out comes a fresh bottle with the amount and temperature of your choosing. I cannot stress enough what a game-changer this was as a formula-feeding parent. Yes, there have been concerns in the past about the machine not measuring the proper amount, but the manufacturer says that new models (and following the recommended cleaning routine) have fixed this issue. And to be sure, I made a bottle by hand and weighed it on a kitchen scale, and every now and then would weigh the Brezza-made bottles to make sure they were the same. $195 at Amazon

Happiest Baby A smart (and safe) bassinet I agonized for months over whether or not we should get a Snoo, the aesthetically pleasing smart bassinet that rocks your baby while playing white noise, supposedly simulating the womb during those early newborn days to help them sleep better. Is it terrible to have a robot bassinet rock your baby for you? Ultimately we decided anything that could help us get more sleep would probably be worth it. We were lucky to have a good sleeper, and we'll never know if it was the Snoo, her natural temperament or some combination of the two. But beyond the movement (which can increase to respond to your baby's cries and rock them back to sleep) and the white noise, the thing that actually gave me the most peace of mind was that she was snugly swaddled down each night, and I knew she couldn't roll over or hurt herself. While the Snoo is expensive to purchase at $1,695, we rented it for six months for about $734 total. Not cheap, but when our three-month-old was sleeping for 8-hour stretches, it was worth it. $1,695 at Happiest Baby