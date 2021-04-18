5 essential items your kids need when they go back to school

Sarah Tew/CNET

COVID-19 vaccine distribution is on an accelerated course -- although there could be a setback if the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are paused. However, more cities, states and counties are preparing to reopen schools and classrooms, and not just in August or September. Some schools are evaluating shifts in their policies to let kids in part-time or full-time as early as this month, as more teachers and parents are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Others have been in-session or following hybrid in-person and online models for months. But what does back to school look like now, especially with new CDC guidelines for vaccinated people? Will mask mandates still be in effect for most states? How will schools deal with testing and any new outbreaks?

While there's so much we still don't know, we help you feel out some helpful items your child (or teenager) can pack to help protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. In the meantime, here's when kids could get the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine myths you'll want to avoid and what you need to know about coronavirus herd immunity.

Items your kids will need when schools reopen

Water bottle Alina Bradford/CNET For your older kids in high school, a self-cleaning bottle is a great option for them to take to school daily. As for your elementary and middle school-aged kids, opt for a motivational water bottle that reminds them to drink their water.

Hand sanitizer Angela Lang/CNET Send your kids to school with hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Food and Drug Administration, you should avoid these recalled hand sanitizers due to toxic methanol. Here are some good hand sanitizer options.

Extra school supplies Sarah Tew/CNET During this time, borrowing pencils or other objects is not recommended as it breaks the physical distancing barrier between two students, or student and teacher. It's best to send your kids to school with extra pencils, paper, glue and other items they'll need each day.

Tissues or disinfecting wipes Angela Lang/CNET Send your kids to school with a package of tissues and/or disinfecting wipes to prevent them from moving around the classroom more than necessary. Their own stash of tissues is helpful for allergies and either wet or dry wipes can clean fingers or a spill, plus touch common items like door handles and water faucets.

What's the status on vaccine approval for kids?

At this time, no vaccine has been approved for those who are under the age of 16 -- Pfizer is the only one that has an approved vaccine for teens age 16 and older. Moderna and Pfizer are both testing their vaccines on kids between the ages of 12 and 17.

Moderna expects to have its label expanded for the vaccine to cover those between the ages of 12 and 17 by this summer. Johnson and Johnson, which was authorized for emergency use in February, has been paused due to a rare clotting problem. J&J has plans to test its vaccine in kids ages 12 and younger "soon," including infants, the New York Times reported, but it's unclear when it will happen.

Safety protocols to follow when sending your kids back to school

Here are some recommendations to follow when sending your kids back to the classroom.

Check their temperature daily. If it's over 100.4, keep them at home.

Make sure they don't have any COVID-19 related symptoms

Remind them to wash their hands

Remind them to socially distance themselves from others and to keep their masks on unless eating or drinking.

Let them know that while it's kind, sharing school supplies isn't the safest option right now.

When they return home from school, spray their backpacks with disinfectant spray.

For more information, here's where to find a leftover COVID-19 vaccine near you, all the COVID-19 vaccine details you need to know and where to get the vaccine right now.

