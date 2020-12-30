Oxford COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in UK

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency supply in the UK, the country's government said Wednesday. It follows the Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines winning approval last month.

Like the other two, the Oxford vaccine will require two doses. In this case, the second shot should be administered between four and 12 weeks after the first.

"This is a moment to celebrate British innovation -- not only are we responsible for discovering the first treatment to reduce mortality for Covid-19, this vaccine will be made available to some of the poorest regions of the world at a low cost, helping protect countless people from this awful disease," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement.

Hancock also told the BBC the first person will get the Oxford vaccine on Jan. 4, and that the UK ordered enough to vaccinate the country's entire adult population.

