Over 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Nationwide for E. coli Concerns

Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef sold at retailers throughout the US over concerns of possible E. coli contamination, according to a notice Monday from the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The beef products were produced from Feb. 1 through April 8, and sold under brands including Thomas Farms, Nature's Reserve, Marketside Butcher, Weis and Tajima. All of the products subject to the recall have the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the notice.

You can see the full list of recalled product codes as well as images of the product labels on the USDA website.

While there've been no confirmed reports of illness due to the consumption of these products, the FSIS said it's concern the ground beef may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased.

