Oppo Watch is a Google-powered Apple Watch-alike with a battery boost

Oppo

Lots of smartwatches try to look like the Apple Watch. But the Oppo Watch is so similar-looking from a casual distance, it's uncanny. Oppo's first smartwatch was unveiled earlier this year, but the addition of Google Wear OS is new, along with its eSIM support for LTE data. The Oppo Watch is available internationally starting today, but there's no word yet on when it will arrive in the US.

The Oppo Watch could be one of the most interesting new Google Wear OS watches in some time. First off, eSIM support isn't that common on other Wear OS watches and needed for using your watch away from your phone. (Vodafone, Orange and Celron are the three announced carriers supporting Oppo Watch so far). Also, while this watch doesn't have the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear processor, it does have dual chips that enable it to work in both normal and low-power states for extended battery life.

That's the big leap here. According to Oppo, the watch will last up to 21 days running off its lower-power Ambiq Apollo3 chip, or a couple of days using its Snapdragon Wear 3500 chip. The Ambiq Apollo3 chip can handle fitness and sleep tracking and still show the time and basic info: I wore a watch running the Apollo3, the self-powered Matrix PowerWatch 2, last year.

Oppo

While the Oppo Watch totally looks like an Apple Watch from a distance, there are some subtle design differences. The Oppo Watch's AMOLED display is also a squircle, but curved at the edges.The Oppo Watch sizes are 41 or 46mm (1.61 or 1.91 inches), with display brightness up to 1,000 nits, but only the 46mm one comes in an LTE option. Apple Watch screens are 40mm and 44mm. The watch is made of 6000-series aluminum alloy, with a plastic and ceramic back and very Apple Watch-like fluororubber watch straps. The 46mm Oppo Watch is 5ATM water resistant, but the 41mm model is only water-safe to 3ATM. All models have GPS, Glonass and support for Google Pay.

This watch likely won't fix the many weird problems of Google Wear OS, like a still not fully-fleshed-out-feeling fitness ecosystem and Assistant features that aren't as good as they should be, but it might make the experience better. Oppo has its own fitness tracking dashboard that aims to look more streamlined: it's reminiscent of a Fitbit or Samsung Galaxy Watch Active readout. The watch faces and app interface are also different and not exactly the same as the typical WearOS experience. Again, I haven't worn one yet, or tried one, but when I do I'll be able to understand it a bit more.

I haven't worn the Oppo Watch yet, but I'm looking forward to a test-drive soon. Its extended battery life for sleep tracking is exactly the sort of thing the Apple Watch still lacks, but may hopefully add in a future version. For Android phone owners, there are already plenty of watch options: lots of Wear OS watches, Samsung's watches, Fitbit and Garmin. Whether or not Oppo Watch helps out the Wear OS watch landscape remains to be seen.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.