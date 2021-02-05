One of the best massage-gun deals ever: Just $32

Blackleaf

Feeling a little stressed right now? You and the rest of the world. Time to dive into meditation, yoga, family board games and other stress relievers -- and maybe a massage gun as well? Here's one of the best deals I've seen: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page 20%-off coupon and then apply promo code 40GE8VC8 at checkout. Regular price: $79. That combination should work for several of the available colors.

Theragun is probably the best-known brand when it comes to these percussive muscle-punchers, though this Blackleaf model more closely resembles the Hyperice Hypervolt line. And it's one of countless knockoffs you'll see floating around Amazon with similarly weird brand names.

Don't let that dissuade you, though. I bought something similar a couple years back, and it's been great. (Your mileage may vary, of course.) This one offers five speeds and four interchangeable heads. You also get a zippered carrying case, a rarity at this price point. The rechargeable battery is good for 3-5 hours of operation, according to Blackleaf.

The massager has a 4.7-star review average from over 700 buyers, meaning it's a pretty good bet you'll like it.

Looking for something smaller and lighter? These mini massage guns make great Valentine's Day gifts, starting at $40.

