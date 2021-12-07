Omicron FAQ: 8 key things to know today about the new COVID variant and symptoms

Sarah Tew/CNET

As the mutated COVID virus spreads across the US and the world, scientists are studying how easily the omicron variant can be passed from one person to another.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has now been confirmed in 50 countries and 19 states, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a White House briefing Tuesday morning, "and we expect that number to continue to increase." Walensky said, however, that while omicron is in the spotlight, over 99% of cases in the US continue to be from the delta variant.

In the US, President Joe Biden is doubling down on urging vaccines and booster shots until more information on the new variant becomes available. As a result, the US administered 12.5 million shots in the last week, according to Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator. That's the highest number of weekly shots since May. Seven million of those were booster shots, Zients said.

Experts caution it could be two or three weeks before we know exactly how contagious omicron is and if it can cause more severe illness than other mutations of the virus.

So far, the COVID-19 vaccines have proved to be highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death, with people who are unvaccinated being more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized if infected. Vaccine-makers are optimistic the current vaccines authorized for use in the US will provide a degree of protection against omicron, too.

Early signs suggest COVID vaccines may be effective against omicron



It could still be two or three weeks till we know more about how easily omicron can be passed between people and how resistant the mutated virus is against the current crop of vaccines, but early data suggests vaccines might help blunt serious illness. Walensky on Tuesday said vaccines work, and she anticipates they "will at least in part provide some protection against omicron."

In the same briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president, said that early data also suggests omicron could be more infectious than the delta variant and is replacing delta as the dominant COVID strain in South Africa.

Omicron confirmed in 19 US states

It was found first in California and Minnesota. And now the variant has been found in 19 states across the country, from Hawaii and Louisiana to Missouri and New York. The US and other countries were already bracing for an increased caseload as colder weather and holiday gatherings brought more people indoors together. Now, projections over a winter surge of the dominant delta variant join concerns about omicron's spread.

Add to that increasing flu infections, and experts worry about a "twindemic" of the two illnesses.

Omicron could become the dominant COVID variant in Europe in months

In Europe, omicron could become the most common COVID variant in months, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

"Mathematical modelling indicates that the Omicron VOC is expected to cause over half of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in the EU/EEA within the next few months" due to early understandings of the omicron variant's high transmissibility between people, the body said in a Dec. 2 briefing (PDF).

Scientists studying the omicron variant in South Africa, where it was first reported to the World Health Organization, have said it's spreading more than twice as fast as the delta variant. But what isn't yet known is whether the spread is hastened because the mutations make it easier to spread among people, if vaccines are less effective against this strain or for some other reason. The study cited by The New York Times has not yet been published or peer-reviewed.

Omicron has similarities to the delta variant's mutation

COVID latches onto cells using a spike protein in its structure. Omicron has more mutations than the delta variant, which is considered at least twice as contagious as previous strains. While it isn't clear yet if omicron is more or less contagious than delta, the presence of those mutations is one cause of concern.

That may be one reason countries around the world have banned travel from some countries in southern Africa and increased travel restrictions that include a negative COVID test 24 hours before travel, regardless of vaccination status.

It isn't clear how current vaccines will respond to omicron

Scientists are testing whether omicron could cause breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated and reinfections for those who have antibodies from a prior COVID-19 infection. It may take two to three weeks before enough test data reveals how effective the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are in protecting against the omicron mutation. Scientists are hopeful, however, that the current vaccines will continue to protect against the new variant.

"We think it's likely that people will have substantial protection against severe disease caused by omicron," said Ugur Sahin, co-founder of BioNTech, during an interview with Reuters on Nov. 30. BioNTech worked with Pfizer to create one of the vaccines authorized in the US.

Still, the fact that omicron has rapidly mutated and spread has rung at least one alarm bell.

"The emergence of the highly mutated omicron variant underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, leader of the World Health Organization, said on Nov. 29.

COVID PCR tests can identify the omicron variant



Most PCR tests to identify the presence of COVID-19 in the body are free (COVID tests for international travel are the main exception). So it's good news that the existing nasal swab test has been found to detect the omicron variant -- a blood test or other procedure so far is unnecessary.

"Fortunately for us, the PCRs that we mostly use would pick up this very unusual variant that has a real large constellation of mutations," Fauci said Nov. 29 in a press briefing.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are evaluating Plan B

Moderna: Moderna's Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton told the BBC his company has hundreds of people examining the effectiveness of its current vaccine and booster with the variant. Moderna is also testing a COVID-19 vaccine that could protect against several mutated strains of the coronavirus looking at an omicron-specific booster vaccine. Burton said if Moderna needs to make a new vaccine modified for the variant, it could be available early in 2022.

Pfizer: A Pfizer spokesperson said the company is "constantly conducting surveillance efforts focused on monitoring for emerging variants that potentially escape protection from our vaccine." The spokesperson said Pfizer could develop and produce a tailor-made vaccine against that variant in approximately 100 days.

Johnson & Johnson: Johnson & Johnson said it's working with scientists in South Africa and around the world to evaluate the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine against the omicron variant and has begun work on a new vaccine designed for omicron, if needed.

Booster shots and vaccines are urged to help prevent omicron's spread

On Dec. 2, Biden announced a plan to help protect the US against the omicron variant this winter. It includes:

Outreach programs to contact people eligible to receive booster shots.



Making at-home COVID tests "free" for everyone

Tighter travel restrictions that require a negative COVID test 24 hours before departure.

Paid time off for federal workers to get booster shots.

Securing antiviral pills as a treatment

Sending 200 million more doses of COVID vaccine to international countries in the next 100 days (280 million have already been sent).

