NY, NJ and CT to require visitors from states with coronavirus spikes to quarantine

Starting Thursday, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from states with high rates of coronavirus outbreaks to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. New York City Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The quarantine mandate will only apply to visitors from states where indicators of the virus' spread have reached certain levels: Any state where 10 out of every 100,000 people test positive on a rolling seven-day basis, or where the positivity rate in the total population is 10 percent. As of Wednesday, nine states are above that level, Cuomo said during the briefing: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas. Officials will update daily which states are above that infection rate.

The requirement is meant to keep the number of cases down, which all three states have been working hard to do, Cuomo said during the briefing. "It's just common sense," he added. "We don't want to see the infection rate increase here after what we've gone through."

Each state will be responsible for the enforcement of the policy within their state, Cuomo said.

Only a few states, including Maine, Rhode Island and Hawaii, have required out-of-state travelers to quarantine, according to The New York Times. More have asked travelers to quarantine, but have not mandated it.

