Is It Healthier to Eat Based on Your Blood Type?

There is some evidence that shows your blood type has an effect on your health. General heart health is one example since the American Heart Association found that people with type A, type B or type AB blood are more likely than those with type O to have a heart attack. But it's not all good news for type Os. Another study conducted in 2019 concluded that people with type O blood are more likely to be bitten by mosquitos. (Hey, you can't win 'em all.)

There is also a faction of people who believe that eating a certain diet based on your blood type can lead to better health and a reduced risk of certain diseases. This nutrition philosophy was popularized by a naturopathic physician named Dr. Peter D'Adamo and outlined in his 1996 book . The diet guide landed on the New York Times Bestseller list and has since sold millions of copies.

But will changing your diet based on your blood type actually make you healthier? The science behind D'Adamo's guide has been mostly debunked -- or at the very least, largely unconfirmed to date. I asked Anna Rios, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, about the nutrition plan and any benefits or potential dangers associated with eating for blood type.

But first, here's what the Blood Type Diet is and how it portends to make you healthier.

Eating for blood type: The Blood Type Diet explained

The general thrust of the Blood Type Diet is that there are optimal foods for people with various blood types O, A, B and AB. Part of the claim hinges on the idea that blood types serve as maps of our ancestral history and genetics, and that the foods commonly eaten by our ancestors are better suited for our bodies, even in the modern day.

Below is a snapshot of the four main blood types and what D'Adamo posits is the best type of diet for each.

Type A: The agrarian or cultivator. According to D'Adamo, those with type A blood should avoid meat -- specifically red meat -- and eat a plant-based diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains. Because of more "sensitive immune systems," they should also avoid processed foods and opt for organic foods whenever possible.

Type B: People with blood type B are dubbed "nomads" by D'Adamo. Folks with type B are encouraged to eat plants but also most meats (except chicken). The diet also cautions against eating corn, wheat, tomatoes, peanuts and certain seeds.

Type AB: People with type AB blood, or "enigmas" as D'Adamo calls them, are a mix between types A and B. The Blood Type Diet encourages these people to eat seafood, tofu, dairy, beans, greens and grains but to avoid corn, beef and chicken. D'Adamo contends type ABs also have lower levels of stomach acid and thus should avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Type O: Also known as the "hunter," D'Adamo purports that people with this blood type should eat a high protein diet rich in red meat, fish, poultry and some fruits and vegetables. This precursor to the paleo diet cautions type Os against eating grains, legumes and dairy products.

Istetiana/Getty Images

Does the Blood Type Diet actually work?

To date, there is very little evidence that adhering to strict blood type-based diet recommendations will improve health outcomes. "The blood type diet has been debunked multiple times by new and improved research," Rios says. "People who claim to start feeling better on this diet typically do so because they start cooking at home more and eating more whole foods and less processed foods which can improve anyone's health."

The most comprehensive study was done in 2013 by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and found "no evidence to validate the purported health benefits of blood type diets." That said, most of the nutrition plans laid out in D'Adamo's book may be healthier than your current eating habits since they do focus on natural, whole and unprocessed foods.

summerphotos/Getty Images

When it comes to health, does blood type matter at all?

Blood type isn't something dietitians take into consideration when providing medical nutrition therapy, Rios says. "As dietitians, we focus on the patient as an individual," she adds. "Important things to consider include health history, chronic illnesses, current lifestyle, food allergies, food intolerances, sensitivities, stress and digestion."

Should you try the Blood Type Diet? Is it safe?

Following the Blood Type Diet can be "extremely restricting," Rios says, and, if you aren't being guided by a registered dietitian, it could lead to other health issues. There are lots of things to consider before excluding certain food groups from your diet.

If you have or are at risk for high blood pressure or heart disease, for instance, eating a diet high in red meat (as the type O diet suggests) could lead to problems. Diabetics, on the other hand, are often advised to avoid eating cheese, dairy and other foods in large amounts. Other health conditions including IBS and iron deficiency can be exacerbated by meticulously consuming or avoiding certain categories of foods.

The bottom line on the Blood Type Diet

While trying a nutrition plan outlined for your blood type shouldn't have any drastic negative consequences (at least not for those without underlying health conditions), there is also very little evidence that doing so will improve your health in any significant way.

Most nutrition experts suggest balance in the diet overall, including a mix of lean proteins and vitamin-rich vegetables along with whole grains, nuts and seeds. For losing weight, diets such as the keto and paleo plans have been known to garner fast results, but if the goal is overall improved health, including heart health, restrictive fad diets often get failing grades from nutritionists, dietitians and other health professionals.

So what is the healthiest diet?

If you're looking for a nutrition plan or diet to follow for increased overall health, the Mediterranean Diet has been ranked the No. 1 healthiest diet by US News and World Report for five straight years. Based largely on typical Mediterranean-style cooking, this nutrition plan includes lots of lean fish, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds. It also encourages limited sugar and salt intake and prioritizes healthy fats like olive oil.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.