Upset Stomach? These 6 Natural Remedies May Help

Having a stomach ache is a common bummer, whether it's from too many sweets, a meal that didn't sit well with you or some unknown bug.

But the good news is you don't necessarily have to pop some Tums or take medicine to feel better. In fact, there are quite a few natural remedies for stomach aches.

Natural remedies for an upset stomach

Wondering what will get rid of an upset stomach fast? Here are six ways to ease your pain naturally.

1. Ginger

If you don't mind its intense flavor, ginger can be a great natural remedy for a stomach ache. This plant root has been shown to help ease mild nausea and vomiting, and it's been used for this -- and to slow inflammation -- throughout human history.

Even if you don't like the intensity of ginger on its own, there are other ways to consume it and get its benefits. From chewable tablets to drinking ginger ale, it's easy to find an option you'll enjoy.

2. Herbal tea

If you have a nighttime stomach ache after a major candy binge, herbal tea may be a good choice. These noncaffeinated beverages won't keep you up late and can calm your nerves while easing your stomach pains.

Peppermint teas and oils are well known to fight nausea, and simply inhaling the vapors from peppermint oil can provide relief. Chamomile tea is a digestive relaxant that will help take the edge off. Licorice root can aid in digestion and relieve stomach pains, and it's easy to consume as a tea.

3. Bland foods

When your stomach is overstimulated, you may need to eat something that will calm it down. The last thing you want to do is cook up anything spicy, greasy or fatty, as that will likely kick your stomach ache into overdrive.

Instead, stick to the basics. Bland, simple foods such as toast, rice and bananas aid in digestion and won't further upset your stomach.

4. Seltzer water

Although sugary soda isn't a good idea for dealing with an upset stomach, plain seltzer water can be a good remedy for stomach pain. Studies have shown that it can help relieve indigestion, constipation and other digestive issues. If you don't enjoy the bland flavor of plain seltzer water, try a naturally flavored (but unsweetened) option to ease your stomach pain.

In many cases, plain tap water can also help ease digestive pain and nausea symptoms. If you're dehydrated after all that grub, try drinking a few glasses of water to rehydrate and get your gut moving again.

5. Apple cider vinegar

This is a stronger remedy, and apple cider vinegar is fairly potent and sour on its own. However, it's an extremely effective cure for a stomach ache, so it's worth looking to see if you have some in your pantry. Mix one or two tablespoons with water or juice to make it more palatable.

6. Heating pad

It isn't something to consume, and that's why it might even be your best option after a night of overdosing on candy. Placing a heating pad on your stomach can relax the muscles in your abdomen and help get things moving through your bowels, making it a comforting remedy for stomach pain. A hot shower can have a similar effect, as well.

Keep in mind, though, that if you experience prolonged vomiting or can't keep food or water down the next day, it's probably time to see a doctor.