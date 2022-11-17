Tyson Recalls Almost 100,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Due to 'Contamination'

Tyson Fresh Meats, a Tyson Foods division, is recalling approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef. The products may have been contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material," according to the USDA.

The products were produced on Nov. 2, and the product labels are listed as "Hill Country Fare" and "H-E-B" ground beef. Here's what to look for:

10-lb. chubs containing "Hill Country Fare Ground Fare ground beef 73% lean / 27% fat with best before or freeze by: Nov. 25, 2022."

5-lb. chubs containing "Hill Country Fare Ground Fare ground beef 73% lean / 27% fat with best before or freeze by: Nov. 25, 2022."

5-lb. chubs containing "H-E-B ground chuck ground beef 80% lean / 20% fat."

And here's what the packaging looks like:

USDA

USDA

USDA

