Tyson Recalls Almost 100,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Due to 'Contamination'

Check your fridge for these Tyson ground beef products.

Woman holding ground beef product at the grocery store
Contaminated products include Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef. 
Tyson Fresh Meats, a Tyson Foods division, is recalling approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef. The products may have been contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material," according to the USDA.

The products were produced on Nov. 2, and the product labels are listed as "Hill Country Fare" and "H-E-B" ground beef. Here's what to look for:

  • 10-lb. chubs containing "Hill Country Fare Ground Fare ground beef 73% lean / 27% fat with best before or freeze by: Nov. 25, 2022."
  • 5-lb. chubs containing "Hill Country Fare Ground Fare ground beef 73% lean / 27% fat with best before or freeze by: Nov. 25, 2022."
  • 5-lb. chubs containing "H-E-B ground chuck ground beef 80% lean / 20% fat."

And here's what the packaging looks like:

Hill Country Fare ground beef

Possibly contaminated Country Hill Fare ground beef 10-lb. chubs.

Country Hill Fare ground beef

Possibly contaminated Country Hill Fare ground beef 5-lb. chubs.

H-E-B 5-lb. ground chuck beef

H-E-B 5-lb. ground chuck beef

