Some Gummy Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers Recalled

Varieties of gummy Skittles, Life Savers and Starburst candies were recalled by Mars Wrigley Confectionery Friday because they may contain a "very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag." The voluntary recall was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Consumer reporters prompted the recall, according to Mars, but the company isn't aware of any illnesses. The candies were distributed throughout the US, Canada and Mexico and manufactured by a third party.

Candies affected by the recall include different flavors and package types of gummy Skittles, gummy Life Savers and Gummy Starbursts. Per the recall, check the 10-digit manufacturing code and compare the first three digits to those listed on the FDA's website.

Affected candies include:

Starburst Gummies Original Share Size (3.5 oz package)



Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack (5.8 oz)



Starburst Gummies Sours Share Size (3.5 oz)



Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack (5.8 oz)

Starburst Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack (5.8 oz)



Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack (7.0 oz and 3.22 oz)



Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack (7.0 oz)



Life Savers Sour Gummies Peg Pack (7.0 oz and 180 gram)



Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack (5.8 oz and 2.93 oz)



Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch (12 oz)



Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack (5.8 oz and 2.93 oz)



Skittles Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch (12 oz)



Skittles Sour Gummies Peg Pack (5.8 oz)



If you have questions, you can contact Mars on its website or call 1-800-651-2564.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.