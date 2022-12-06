Rastelli's Is the Perfect Gift for the Home Chef in Your Life

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

2020 was the year of trying new hobbies, and if you're like me, you or someone you know may have picked up a few new skills in the kitchen that have carried over into 2022. Depending on where you live, it can be tough to find a good butcher shop to get the premium cuts you need to take on specialty recipes. That's where Rastelli's comes in.

Why it's a great gift: Rastelli's offers a variety of cuts, including beef, seafood, pork, poultry and lamb. It even offers premium options like Wagyu beef, prime rib roast and wild-caught Maine lobster tails, along with unique cuts like black-angus round dogs, salmon craft burgers and bacon-wrapped scallops. Whether you like to cook on the stove, BBQ on the grill or roast in the oven, Rastelli's has something for you. It also offers a few precooked options if you want to give the gift of a home-cooked meal without going through all the work of actually making everything from scratch.

What you'll pay: Rastelli's gift boxes are scalable. You can either choose each item in the gift box with cuts starting at $7 or purchase premade boxes starting at $70. They also have gift cards available if you want to give the gift of choice. Happy cooking!

