Neutrogena Promises Better Skin Through Custom Gummies

Neutrogena has asked us for years to put its soaps, lotions and other products on our bodies. Now it wants us to put its creations in our mouth.

The company is promising better skin through its custom Skinstacks skin-nutrient gummies, officially launched Tuesday and on display this week at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. The product is a joint effort between Neutrogena and supplement maker Nourished.

To create the custom gummies here at CES, Neutrogena will scan your face for a skin reading and suggest which vitamins and minerals it thinks your skin needs most. Then, the company uses a 3D printer to literally make chewable gummies that Neutrogena claims will nourish your skin.

Neutrogena says the supplements, which cost $49.99 for a 28-day supply, are vegan, sugar free and come in plastic-free packaging. Stay tuned. I'm going to check this out for myself later this week.

